Child and four adults rescued from burning building

Five people were rescued after a fire broke out in a building on Gardiner Place in Dublin. Photo: Damien Storan.

A child and four adults were forced to flee through a third-floor window after a fire broke out in a domestic residence on Gardiner Place in Dublin this evening.

They were rescued from the four-storey building using a turntable ladder hoisted to the third-floor window.

A total of six people were treated at the scene by paramedics for smoke inhalation, however all of them declined to be taken to hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the Dublin Fire Brigade, the alarm was raised when the occupants could be seen screaming for help out the window that faced onto the street.

The Eastern Regional Control Centre received multiple 999 calls reporting the fire that broke out shortly before 5pm this evening.

A number of fire appliances from the DFB headquarters and the Phibsborough fire stations attended the scene.

"On arrival firefighters were presented with a well-developed fire,” according to the spokesperson.

"People were at the street-facing third-floor window shouting for help. A turntable ladder was used to rescue four people and a child from this window.”

Firefighters using breathing apparatus fought and extinguished the fire and conducted a thorough search of the building before giving the all-clear.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and gardaí have been informed of the incident, according to the spokesperson.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí assisted at the scene of a domestic fire in an apartment at Gardiner Place, Dublin 1, shortly before 5pm on Sunday 19th December 2021. Two people were taken to hospital for treatment for smoke inhalation (not life threatening). There are no reports of any suspicious circumstances at this time.”