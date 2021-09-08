Chiefs driving Sláintecare plan to end two-tier health service resign in major blow to Government

The Government's promise to end the two-tier health system, which had led to hundreds of thousands of public patients on waiting lists, has been dealt a major blow after the resignation of the top executive and chairman leading the drive.

Laura Magahy, executive director of Sláintecare, the blueprint for the future of the health service has resigned.

Sláintecare chairman Tom Keane, the Canadian-based Irish medic credited with overhauling cancer services has also resigned.

It comes at a crucial time as the health service faces an uphill battle to cope with the huge increase in waiting lists following the pandemic.

Nearly one million public patients are on some form of waiting list.

A key aim of the plan - drawn up by a cross party committee - was ending the two-tier system which allows private patients to queue jump.

Central to this is a new €250,000 contract for hospital consultants obliging them to only treat public patients with no private practice.

Talks are currently underway between doctors' organisations and health officials with strong opposition from medics.

The Department of Health said today it thanked Ms Magahy for her commitment and dedication to implementing the Sláintecare programme of reform since her appointment in 2018.

“The Government would like to also thank Dr Tom Keane, the outgoing chair of the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (SIAC) for his significant contribution to the Sláintecare reform programme since his appointment to a three-year term as chairperson in 2018,” it said in a statement.

The department said the vision of Sláintecare is to achieve a universal single-tier health and social care system, where everyone has equitable access to services based on need, and not ability to pay.

"Over the past three years, significant progress has been made in delivering this vision, including the introduction of a new GP contract, the establishment of the HSE Board, and an agreed unprecedented investment of €1.235 billion in Budget 2021 for specific Sláintecare initiatives,” it said.

"This funding is increasing acute and community bed capacity, providing enhanced care in the community, including access to diagnostics, additional home supports, streamlining care pathways, and tackling waiting lists."

The Department of Health added: “As our health service emerges from the crisis presented by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Government is more committed than ever before to implementing the Sláintecare programme of reform. It is essential that we build on the innovation we have witnessed in our health service over the past 18 months to improve health experiences and outcomes for the people of Ireland.”