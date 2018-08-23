Gardaí have arrested the chief suspect in a violent stabbing which has left a young man fighting for his life.

Chief suspect in knife attack which left young man fighting for his life arrested

The serious attack took place in the early hours of Monday morning in Limerick during which a 22-year-old man was stabbed in the head.

Another 23-year-old male also suffered injuries but they are described as non-life threatening. The incident happened at around 3am at a house at Woodbine Ave, Caherdavin, Limerick.

As part of the investigation into the stab attack, gardai arrested a 27-year-old in the county yesterday.

He is currently being quizzed under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be detained for 24 hours.

The man arrested is known to gardai but has no serious previous convictions.

An exact motive for the attack has not yet been established, but gardai do not believe that it is linked to any previous incidents in the county at this stage.

Detectives believe the three men were involved in a row on the date in question and that this escalated into the double stabbing.

The injured male is continuing to be treated at Cork University Hospital where he remains in a very serious condition. The second man was brought to Limerick University Hospital but has since been discharged.

