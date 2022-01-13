GARDAÍ have released a man they were treating as the main suspect for the murder of Offaly schoolteacher Ashling Murphy.

The man who had been held at Tullamore garda station since Wednesday was allowed to leave custody late tonight.

In a statement, Gardaí said: “This male has been eliminated from Garda enquiries and is no longer a suspect.”

The shock development came after officers had earlier stated that they were only looking for one individual in relation to the attack.

They said that the 23-year-old woman was most likely the victim of a random attack at the hands of a person unknown to her.

It is not now clear what direction the investigation will take.

Gardaí have now issued a fresh appeal for members of the public to come forward with information in relation the murder which has stunned the country.

It is understood that a post-mortem which took place on Thursday showed the popular musician died by strangulation.

Two women witnessed part of the attack which took place along a popular jogging route in Tullamore.

Detectives believe that other people out walking may have seen Ms Murphy or her attacker in the area around 4pm on Wednesday.

The stretch of walkway along the Grand Canal is known locally as Fiona’s Way, in memory of Fiona Pender who disappeared from the town more than 25 year ago.

In particular gardaí have appealed for information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike described as having “straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks”.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris visited Tullamore garda station just hours before a decision was taken to release the 40-year-old suspect.

He told officers that whatever resources were required for the investigation would be provided.

He attempted to reassure people that such crimes are “relatively rare” in Irish society.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee described the murder as “absolutely devastating”.

"I say this is every woman's worst nightmare because while we shouldn't, women do take precautions and it is unfortunately the case that women don't always feel safe.

"Ashling went out for a run in broad daylight, she went to an area that was populated, she went to an area that we have heard from so many locally, people felt safe in.

"Yet, this has happened to her, this is why it is every woman's worst nightmare,” she said.

"More generally, the issue that we now face around women feeling safe, we need to make sure we listen to this and we take all of this on board, that as a society we come together to deal with this issue."

Gardaí have appealed for anybody with information who may not already have spoken to investigators to now come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.