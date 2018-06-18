Chief suspect for 'Buda' Molyneux killing already serving time in jail

A Dublin criminal has been identified as the chief suspect for the feud-related murder of Jason 'Buda' Molyneux.

The Irish Independent can reveal the 31-year-old is currently in prison in relation to separate serious charges linked to the deadly Hutch-Kinahan feud.

"The suspect has not been arrested yet, but he is in jail and all the intelligence indicates that this man murdered 'Buda'," a senior source said last night. "He is facing serious charges and is one of a small group of criminals based in the north inner city who have decided to turn on their own people because of money offered to them by the Kinahan cartel.

"This individual has already served serious jail time for his activities in a separate feud and is considered one of the most dangerous guns for hire operating in the city at the moment." It is believed the suspect may have been paid around €20,000 to murder Molyneux.

It has also been investigated whether he was behind a number of other failed hits on the Hutch gang ordered by the Kinahan cartel in the feud which has now claimed up to 18 lives. At Dublin Coroner's Court last month, Det Gda John O'Donovan said he formally identified Molyneux to State Pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy at the City Morgue on January 31, the day after the fatal shooting.

Prof Cassidy conducted a post-mortem and gave the cause of death as multiple gunshot wounds. Insp Seamus D'Alton, of Store Street garda station, applied for a six-month adjournment of the inquest as investigations continue.

"This investigation is ongoing and live," he said.

Wept

Molyneux (27) was shot six times by a lone gunman who fled the scene on foot and then escaped in a van. His mother wept in the witness box at the opening of an inquest into her son's death in late May.

Elizabeth Molyneux formally identified his body to detectives after he was shot. Molyneux was murdered after he went to meet someone at the James Larkin House flats complex at 9.45pm on January 30 last.

