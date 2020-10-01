Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan to return to his post next week

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan who has been on leave since July is expected to return to his post in the Department of Health on Monday.

Dr Holohan won the admiration of he nation for the way he steered the country through the first wave of the pandemic.

He temporarily stepped aside in July to care for his wife Emer who has terminal cancer and is receiving palliative care.

Since his absence acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn took over the duties.

Dr Holohan’s return comes as health officials warned that Covid-19 could spread like a forest fire across the country unless people start to follow rules on social distancing and reducing their contacts.

Dr Glynn said last night people should think like we were back at the end of February again – before the pandemic took off and changed our lives.

The return of Dr Holohan is expected to see greater pressure for strict restrictive measures to be imposed before a county’s virus spread escalates.

The National Public Health Emergency Team is meeting today to review the latest worrying rise and may recommend more county lockdowns.

Online Editors