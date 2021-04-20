Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan returns to work 

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has returned to work in the Department of Health after taking leave following the death of his wife.

His wife Dr Emer Feely died from cancer in February. He is expected to be gradually resume appearing at twice weekly briefings for the media in the Department of Health on Covid-19.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer at the Department of Health Dr Ronan Glynn has taken over Dr Holohan's duties in his absence.

Dr Holohan’s return comes as at an important time as a plan is due next week from the National Public Health Emergency Team outlining how society will reopen over May, June and July.

There is growing pressure from various sectors, including the hospitality industry, to speed up the roll out as the situation improves and the vaccination campaign steps up.

However, it is likely to continue at a cautious pace initially and this week will indicate if the reopening of schools and construction for house building has had an impact on a rise in figures.

Public health doctors have reported an increase in outbreaks arising out of households meeting up .

There have also be cases of children with symptoms of the virus going to school.

It will be several more weeks before more key at-risk groups receive a vaccine.

