Chief medic warns 'social distancing applies to all age groups' ahead of weekend as Covid-19 cases increase

Social distancing must be adhered to among all age groups to halt the spread of Covid-19, acting chief medical officer Ronan Glynn has warned.

Dr Glynn said it is "crucial" to keep social contact at a minimum as case figures have continued to increase this week.

"We have seen cases rising all across the country this week. We must continue to do all we can to avoid a return to where we were in March and April," he said.

“We have also seen an increase in the average number of contacts for confirmed cases up to six. It is crucial to keep your social contacts low to limit the spread of this disease.

“We all have a responsibility to stop this. Social distancing applies to all age groups. Wherever you are this weekend, keep your distance."

The Department of Health this evening reported 67 additional confirmed Covid-19 cases in Ireland, and no further deaths.

There are now a total of 26,995 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and 1,774 coronavirus related deaths.

Of the cases notified on Friday, 18 are in Dublin, 17 in Kildare, 9 in Clare, five in Limerick, and the rest of the 18 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Donegal, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Tipperary, Wexford, Wicklow.

Thirty-eight are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case and 16 cases have been identified as community transmission.

Of the 67 new cases, 35 are men, 32 are women and 70 pc are under 45 years of age.

Earlier this week, Dr Glynn said the increasing number of Covid-19 cases reported over recent days and those that are linked to community transmission is a "concern".

Speaking at a Covid-19 briefing on Tuesday, Dr Glynn said those outside locked down counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly need to take heed of public health advice following a rise in other areas.

"It is a concern that we have community transmission. The overall proportion has stayed relatively stable or in fact perhaps even decreased a little, given the intensive work that's ongoing around following up cases linked to the clusters that we know about," he said.

"The absolute number of cases, which have been defined as community transmission has gone up as part of the overall rise in cases over the past couple of weeks. We are keeping it under review. What's of at least as much concern is the increase in the number of cases.

"We're seeing a number of other counties where we are seeing an increase in cases and so, very understandably, the message is centred around Kildare, Laois and Offaly, but really, we need to reiterate to people across the country to follow the advice."

Online Editors