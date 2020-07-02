Chief medic Holohan steps aside as he cares for wife suffering from cancer

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan, who has led the fight against Covid-19, is stepping aside to care for his wife who has advanced cancer and is in palliative care.

Containing his emotions in a statement last night, he revealed his personal heartache after months of battling the spread of the virus, which is now at very low levels.

His wife Emer, who has worked as a public health doctor in the HSE, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, multiple myeloma, in 2012.

"She has had a number of difficult years and was admitted for palliative care last Saturday."

He said he would now devote his time to caring for his family and two teenage children, Clodagh and Ronan.

"I have spoken with the Taoiseach, Minister for Health and they have all kindly, kindly offered their support us.

"A plan has been put in place for others to take responsibility for different aspects of my role.

"As a husband and father and doctor, I am conscious we have been through tough times in recent months and many families have been affected by the course of Covid-19 suffering pain and the loss of loved ones."

He hoped people will work together and take responsibility for their health while looking after family members and friends and those we care about the most.

His deputy, Dr Ronan Glynn, will be acting chief medical officer.

Dr Holohan thanked everyone for respecting privacy and asked that it continue.

In his 50s, Dr Holohan is a long-serving chief medical officer and was also at the helm during the swine flu pandemic.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked him "on behalf of myself and the people of Ireland for helping to guide this country through the Covid-19 emergency".

He said his "work, experience and briefings helped people to understand the gravity of the situation facing us, while his calmness reassured us that if we followed the guidelines and advice we would overcome these great challenges together.

"Every home in Ireland has come to know Dr Tony Holohan. His leadership during the pandemic has given us all confidence that the decisions being made are based on solid public health advice. As a country, we owe him and his family a great debt of gratitude."

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly described him as "a rock" who had "provided stability and calm."

Earlier, Dr Holohan said another five people had died from Covid-19, bringing the death toll to 1,738.

A further 15 cases of the virus have been diagnosed.#

It means 25,489 infections have been diagnosed in Ireland since the pandemic began.

The rate of the virus here had been driven down and is at 2.5 per 100,000.

But there remains concern that the recent upturn in cases where people who come here after contracting it abroad could lead to another new spread of the virus. Asked about reports on social media that some pubs were flouting rules and selling "30 pints and chicken wings" instead of a substantial meal, he said the advice to people was to avoid those establishments.

"Stay away," he urged.

He also warned it was not inevitable that pubs serving alcohol only would open in the first phase of the roadmap on July 20.

Asked about the new guidelines on the reopening of schools Dr Glynn said they were" pragmatic" and the plan to return to the classroom in August would be based on that guidance issued yesterday.

Dr Holohan said the work now was to find a means of applying the guidelines that had been drawn up after much consideration.

It was a matter for the people who have the expertise in how to run schools to implement them, he added.

More is still being learned about the virus and the way its transmits.

