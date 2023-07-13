Chickenpox jab can be added to children’s vaccines programme, health watchdog says

The chickenpox vaccine is safe and effective and can be added to the childhood immunisation programme, the health watchdog said today.

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) made the recommendation after it was asked to carry out an assessment by the Department of Health.

Of the 58,000 cases of chickenpox every year in Ireland, around one in 250 cases will be hospitalised with associated complications.

It could cost up to €28m a year to roll it out.

The report will now be sent to the Department of Health and it will be up to the National Immunisation Advisory Committee to examine issues such as dosing schedules, if it gets the go ahead, and make a recommendation to the Chief Medical Officer.

It concluded that the assessment found that there is clear and consistent evidence from a strong evidence base that the vaccine is both safe and effective in preventing chickenpox and its complications.

Adding the chickenpox vaccine to the childhood immunisation programme is likely to be cost effective.

It said chickenpox is a common, highly infectious disease mainly affecting children less than ten years old. While most children are only unwell for a short period, chickenpox can result in long-term skin scarring and, less commonly, serious complications.

Approximately one third of people who have had chickenpox will develop shingles at some point during their lifetime due to reactivation of the virus, the Health Technology Assessment (HTA) said.

HIQA’s review of international practices found that while several countries have offered the vaccine as part of their childhood immunisation programmes for many years, the dosing schedules vary.

Dr Conor Teljeur, HIQA's Chief Scientist, said: “One-dose of the vaccine will reduce severe disease including hospitalisations and overall occurrences. Two doses have the potential to further reduce the number of cases and eliminate chickenpox.”

Dr Teljeur continued: “We found that vaccination against chickenpox is likely to represent a good use of healthcare resources. When societal costs, such as leave from paid work to care for sick children, are considered, we found that vaccination would be cost saving.

"Adding the vaccine to the childhood immunisation schedule would cost between €13m and €28m over the first five years, depending on whether one or two doses are given.”

HIQA conducted a public consultation on this HTA during April and May.

The HTA has been submitted as advice to the Minister for Health and the Health Service Executive to inform a decision regarding the inclusion of the chickenpox vaccine in the childhood immunisation programme.