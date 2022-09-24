Cherry Orchard: gardaí raid homes and seize phones, clothing after patrol car rammed

GARDAÍ have seized clothing and mobile phones after searching six homes in the west Dublin area, following serious disturbances in Cherry Orchard earlier this week.

Two female gardaí were responding to reports of dangerous driving in the Cherry Orchard area of Dublin on Monday evening when their car was twice rammed by a stolen car.

Video footage of the incident showed crowds of onlookers watching two cars race up and down a residential street before the ramming incident took place.

A further search operation was conducted this morning by officers tasked with investigating the endangerment of Gardaí and related incidents.

A statement from An Garda SIochána said: “Six domestic residences were searched in the west Dublin area in the course of this mornings’ operation.

"A number of mobile phones and items of clothing were seized for examination and analysis. No arrests were made in this phase of the investigation.

“Gardaí continue to appeal to anyone with information to contact the incident room at Ballyfermot Garda Station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."

Folowing the ramming incident, one of the gardaí in the patrol car said in statement, released through the Garda Representative Association (GRA): “I’m alive, that’s the main thing.

"It was so daunting to see a mob baying for our car to be rammed.”

Concerns have been raised at the level of garda resources in the area to cope with the significant anti-social behaviour that has left residents terrified.

