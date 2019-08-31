Cheers, Wally: Meet the Irishman teaching ex-rebels in Colombia how to brew ale

José (50) has been living on a reintegration camp for over two years now as part of the 2016 peace agreement between the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels and the Colombian government, ending a bloody five-decade armed conflict that left 260,000 dead.

After peace discussions in Havana, Cuba, FARC rebels disarmed on the promise of political representation, help with economic and social reintegration, as well as guarantees of security. The government promised to give financial help towards economic projects, but lags in administration and approvals of proposals has meant some ex-guerrillas have taken matters into their own hands, and some have started their own initiatives.

That's how La Roja (The Red) beer was born.

Brewer: José Hernando Mayorga

Wally Broderick, an Irish-Colombian citizen living in Colombia's capital, Bogotá, is the leader of the initiative. Son of an Australian-Irish Marxist priest, Broderick began his younger years in Colombia. His father, Walter Broderick, published a book on a guerrilla leader named Camilo Torres, a radical left-wing priest in a time when Colombia was in turmoil. Wally grew up between Ireland and Colombia.

"I started getting involved in politics but in a very naïve way as a teenager. And my best friend at school (Carlos) became deeply involved, and he had a definite kind of vocation for, let's say, a violent resistance," says Wally. Wally didn't see Carlos again for years, until he found out he'd been caught and imprisoned. After his release, Carlos went on to become involved in the peace process and FARC's reintegration into civil society.

Great adventure

Now an English professor at Externado university in Bogotá, Wally works with many of the ex-combatants on a reintegration camp four hours away from Bogotá, called Icononzo, a sleepy town surrounded by the stunning Andean mountains, where Carlos now lives, too.

The camp is about 10 miles up a steep dirt road. Murals of Che Guevara, Fidel Castro and fallen FARC rebels adorn the sides of the white houses, scattered across the uneven terrain.

"They learn a lot of skills in the guerrilla, they're not idiots," says Wally. "But they don't really develop an ability of being productive in a civilian sense. And so making beer has been a great adventure for them."

Wally first came with the idea of teaching English to the ex-rebels.

"But I knew that for language learning, you need a daily routine, daily classes, you would need a budget to be able to stay there for months and have a very involved group to see any progress. We needed a lot of resources for that, which I wasn't getting, or I didn't find at that time," he says.

For some years, Wally had been experimenting with home beer brewing as a hobby. That's when he had a light-bulb moment - why not teach this to the ex-guerrillas?

"I mentioned it to Carlos and he thought it was a great idea."

About a year went by of talking about it until Carlos found one of the ex-rebels interested in taking the lead in the project. "I bought a piece of fabric which we used to filter the grain and a very simple 30-litre fermenter, and we made beer twice with that equipment. We made about 25 litres of beer in the first session and bottled it.

"Two weeks later, we made our second batch. And with the money we'd made by selling - and the contributions of friends who'd tasted the beer and liked it, we started getting more fermenters.

"We didn't expect such a quick and amazing response. People just wanted more. We made the first three cases of beer and they just disappeared, to people who were supporting the peace process. I think some of the beer ended up in the Colombian Congress, with the FARC senators, and so that gave us the motivation to go on with the project."

Even right-wing president Iván Duque tasted the beer on a visit to the Icononzo reintegration camp in April. The name then came about.

"It's a very Irish style red ale because it's not that hoppy, it's very malty and very similar to maybe a Kilkenny ale.

"For us and the FARC community, Wally is a humble man and he's very dedicated to peace," says José, while demonstrating how they bottle the beer by hand. The idea for La Roja is to continue as a social association, and not as a private business, the brewers say. They hope to be able to grow some of the ingredients needed to make La Roja on their land in the future.

"We'll work as beer makers, with the communities, to benefit them and create opportunities. Not just our ex-combatant community and their families but all communities," says Rubén Jaramillo (61), who is the other main beer producer alongside José and was trained in the Colombia army before joining the ranks of the FARC.

For Rubén, José and many of their FARC comrades, adapting to civilian life after decades of guerrilla warfare over the last two years has come with challenges.

"I spent 31 years in a way of life where everything was completely planned out for you, you'd follow orders and give orders and analyse the footsteps of the enemy and you'd look out for bombings," says José.

"Leaving behind my weapon was one of the hardest things, it became like a companion after so many years,".

The two brewers and Wally hope to expand the beer to all 24 reintegration camps throughout Colombia.

"Our brothers and sisters in Ireland have visited us a lot. Many delegations and good people have come here to share their experiences. We were in arms, the State forced us to be, but today we're seeing a transformation into political life and using our words, and we're determined that this peace process reaches the entire universe," José says.

"I send a fraternal greeting [to Ireland] and here in Colombia we'll continue the fight for universal peace and well-being for all countries and future generations to end these kind of wars."

