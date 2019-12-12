Cheers as Ahern calls out result of Bougainville referendum

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern took to the stage on the other side of the world in the early hours of yesterday to announce the results of a historic independence referendum.

Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern took to the stage on the other side of the world in the early hours of yesterday to announce the results of a historic independence referendum.

The outcome of Bougainville's attempt to gain freedom from Papua New Guinea was comprehensive: 176,928 people - around 98pc of voters - backed independence, with just 3,043 supporting the option of remaining part of Papua New Guinea with more autonomy.

Those gathered in Buka to hear the announcement burst into cheers as Mr Ahern read out the figures.

As the former Fianna Fáil leader and other commissioners signed the writs after the result, the crowd burst into song.

Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article. Log In