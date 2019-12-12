Cheers as Ahern calls out result of Bougainville referendum
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern took to the stage on the other side of the world in the early hours of yesterday to announce the results of a historic independence referendum.
The outcome of Bougainville's attempt to gain freedom from Papua New Guinea was comprehensive: 176,928 people - around 98pc of voters - backed independence, with just 3,043 supporting the option of remaining part of Papua New Guinea with more autonomy.
Those gathered in Buka to hear the announcement burst into cheers as Mr Ahern read out the figures.
As the former Fianna Fáil leader and other commissioners signed the writs after the result, the crowd burst into song.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
The region's journey toward the celebrated vote was paved with turmoil that many have compared to the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
Mr Ahern's experience with the Good Friday Agreement was one of the reasons why he was called upon last year to chair the Bougainville Referendum Commission.
He first visited the region in October 2018 when he met senior officials and international partners including the EU, the UK, France, Australia, New Zealand, the US, Japan, Korea and Fiji.
Mr Ahern's appointment was hailed by the EU and widely reported as a major milestone in the peace process, coming 17 years after an agreement that ended a civil war.
Up to 20,000 people died in the cluster of islands to the east of the Papua New Guinea mainland between 1989 and 1997.
The islands of Bougainville were part of German New Guinea until World War I, when they were annexed to the Australian New Guinea Territories.
In 1975 they became part of independent Papua New Guinea. However, violence broke out in the late 1980s.
The 2001 peace deal was founded on three pillars: weapons disposal, autonomy, and a guaranteed but non-binding referendum on independence.
Irish Independent