'Check your tickets' - lucky Irish punter scoops €1m in Euromillions

IT’S a great start to the weekend for one lucky Irish punter who has scooped €1 million in the Euromillions this evening.

A winner with the ticket code IHNR69611 bagged the prize in the Ireland only raffle.

There was no winner of the €84 EuroMillion jackpot.

There were over 64,200 winners tonight and the Lotto is urging all customers to check their tickets.

“We’re encouraging absolutely everybody to check their tickets to see if they have won,” said a spokesperson.

The location where the winning ticket was bought has not yet been revealed.

