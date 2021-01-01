| 1.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Charlie Weston’s guide to how Budget changes kicking in today will affect your pocket

The self-employed, motorists, pensioners and those on social welfare will be most impacted

Covid-19 dictated much of what was announced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath (left) and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) in October. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA Expand

Close

Covid-19 dictated much of what was announced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath (left) and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) in October. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA

Covid-19 dictated much of what was announced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath (left) and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) in October. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA

Covid-19 dictated much of what was announced by Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath (left) and Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe (right) in October. Photo: Julien Behal Photography/PA

Charlie Weston Twitter Email

The Budget in October contained few tax giveaways, unlike in recent years.

Covid-19 meant that any spare Exchequer cash had to be spent on the thousands of people whose incomes were hit by the pandemic, but there are a number of important changes kicking in today.

The main ones will impact the self-employed, motorists, pensioners and those on social welfare.

Privacy