Charlie Bird’s heartbreaking Christmas message: ‘I don’t know how long more I will survive’

Charlie Bird pictured at Wicklow Council Buildings where he received the Freedom of the County earlier this year. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Charlie Bird has said Motor Neurone Disease (MND) is now taking a real toll on him physically and he doesn’t know how long more he “will survive for”.

In an update on his health issued online on Sunday, Mr Bird, former RTÉ News Correspondent and advocate for people with terminal illnesses, said MND was now beginning to affect his limbs more in recent weeks.

“Hi, myself and Tiger want to send you all Christmas wishes. But I need to be honest, over the past couple of weeks my MND has started to spread to my limbs and I don’t know how long more I will be mobile for, and survive for.

“But while I can, I want to extend the hand of friendship,” he said on Twitter, sharing an image of himself and his beloved friend, family pet Tiger.

Mr Bird has been candid about the effect of his illness on his condition and recently disclosed he has now fully lost his voice due to the progression of the disease.

Despite his MND diagnosis, Charlie summited Croagh Patrick earlier this year and raised more than €3.2m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House in the process.

Charlie has been candid about the effect a terminal diagnosis had on his physical and mental wellbeing in the hopes it will help others in the same position to speak out and alleviate their feelings of isolation and suffering.

Charlie recently released his memoir, ‘Time and Tide’ which details his extraordinary career as a journalist along while also giving an unflinching look into his latter years and dealing with a terminal illness.

Charlie in recent months said he has made peace with his illness and acknowledged: “I have had a brilliant life”.

“The truth is, I have finally come to terms with my illness. In my head, I have come to terms fully with my situation. I understand there is no silver bullet and I have just got to get on with my life. In other words, I fully understand what is ahead of me,” he said using a special voice simulation app created for him.

"What keeps me going now? I have decided to continue to try and help people who are in dark places with my motto ‘to extend the hand of friendship to everyone’,” Charlie said on the Late Late Show in October.

