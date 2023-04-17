A wave at the end of the 5km Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans in Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Charlie Bird has said he is “convinced some spirit is guiding me” as he led hundreds of walkers on charity walks in aid of the Samaritans around the country.

The former RTÉ journalist, his wife Claire and their trusty dog Tiger led the 5km walk in Avondale Forest Park in Rathdrum, Co Wicklow, yesterday while simultaneous walks were held in counties Roscommon, Cork and on the Galway/Mayo border.

Writing on Twitter after the walk, Charlie, who is battling Motor Neuron Disease (MND), said: “I’m not a deeply religious person, but what happened to me with Climb With Charlie last April and again this morning, with Samaritan volunteers, in Wicklow, and everything else, I am convinced there is some spirit guiding me.”

The Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans, supported by Coillte, was well attended in Wicklow and at other events in Lough Key Forest Park in Roscommon, at Curraghbinny Wood in Co Cork and at Ard na Gaoithe on the Galway/Mayo border.

Charlie said the Samaritans charity is one that is “close to my heart” and that “one of the most powerful things we can do is extend the hand of friendship to others”.

Writing on Saturday, he said: “Yes I am struggling but I’m not giving up.”

He asked the public to support others “when someone close to you needs support or a helping hand” and that it is his priority to raise awareness of the Samaritans’ work.

Speaking ahead of the walk in Wicklow, Claire told the Samaritans volunteers and supporters how a year and a half ago, rather than “shut down” and refuse to leave the house after his MND diagnosis, Charlie had “decided he was going to do something good with the horrors of having MND”.

She said she refuses to be called his carer as she helps him out of love.

“I’m not his carer, I’m his wife, I love him,” she told the crowd. “That’s what you do when you’re married to someone like Charlie. You just want to look after them.

"Get him out here and he’s an absolute inspiration, not just to you but to me, his wife, with his courage, his resilience.

“He’s unbelievable and we are continuing to work for charities. Today, we’re here for the Samaritans. You do unbelievable work.”