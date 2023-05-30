Charlie Bird shares health update: ‘I want to apologise to people who have supported me’

Charlie Bird has shared a health update with fans as he continues to battle Motor Neurone Disease (MND).

The former RTÉ news correspondent was diagnosed with the condition in 2021.

Mr Bird has been candid about the effect of the illness on his condition. He fully lost his voice due to the progression of the disease.

In an update on his health issued online on Tuesday evening, Mr Bird said his health had deteriorated.

“I want to apologise to people who have supported me. I am still getting lovely letters and cards, but with my health situation, I can no longer respond personally,” he said.

“Also, my crying episodes in public are getting worse. This uncontrolled crying is a symptom of my motor neurone.”

Despite his MND diagnosis, Charlie summited Croagh Patrick in April last year and raised more than €3.2m for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House in the process.

Mr Bird appeared on Ryan Tubridy’s final Late Late Show last Friday night where he recalled how his appearance on the Late Late Show kickstarted the incredible fundraising campaign.

He said: "Ryan, all of the madness of Climb with Charlie started here on the Late Late Show, when you asked me what was on my bucket list,” he said.

"But to be very honest, it was the support that came from all over the country and abroad that made it into the success it was and helped the raise the staggering €3.6m."

Sharing an update on his health, Charlie said: "Physically I am not doing great. My motor neuron is spreading all over my bones. I can no longer dress myself without help from Claire.

"And I have no idea how long more I will be mobile for. But mentally I am doing ok. For as long as I can I want to continue helping Pieta who are doing incredible work, also the Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association,” he said.

Mr Bird’s dreams came true earlier this month after his bucket list meeting with US rock legend Bruce Springsteen was realised.

Charlie had said he wants Springsteen’s ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ played at his funeral – the song his friend Daniel O’Donnell sang for him on top of Croagh Patrick at the end of the Climb With Charlie challenge last year.

During one of his performances at the RDS, Springsteen sang and dedicated ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to Mr Bird.

"Last evening, I was blown away brought to meet Bruce Springsteen backstage before concert,” Mr Bird wrote.

“We had a couple of hugs, and I used my voice app to talk to him. Then he dedicated Land of Hope and Dreams to “my friend Charlie Bird” O God Bruce is a great human. My final wish has happened.”