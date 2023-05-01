Charlie Bird posts social media update after he is hospitalised following ‘bad fall’

Charlie Bird has been hospitalised following a bad fall while out walking.

The journalist and broadcaster revealed the news on Twitter today after he had to be treated at the accident and emergency department at St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

While he has a bruised eye and some cuts on his face, he said he had thankfully broken no bones.

"Had a bad fall yesterday out walking. Ended up in AE in Michael’s Dun Laoghaire. Thankfully nothing broken. Staff were fantastic,” said the former RTÉ broadcaster, who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

"So will be able to do Darkness into Light with my friends Pieta in the Phoenix Park. Still hoping I will get to meet Brucie even with a bloody face!”

It was announced Mr Bird had become an ambassador for Darkness into Light in late April to help raise funds for the suicide prevention charity.

Mr Bird previously told his followers on Twitter that the “one thing” he still has on his bucket list is a meeting with rock star Bruce Springsteen, who plays Dublin next week.

He said: “I still have one thing on my bucket list. I would love to meet Bruce Springsteen when he is here. I want ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ to be played at my funeral. This is mad, but I go to sleep nearly every night playing this song, along with ‘The Parting Glass’,” Mr Bird said.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are set to take to the stage at the RDS for three dates in May.

Mr Bird has been using his platform to raise awareness for charities.

Last year, he climbed Croagh Patrick – raising more than €1 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.