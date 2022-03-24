Charlie Bird joins hundreds of demonstrators to denounce first month of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The "Stand With Ukraine" rally held today was organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU).Photo: Maxwells.

Veteran journalist Charlie Bird was among hundreds of demonstrators who rallied outside the Russian embassy in Dublin today to mark the first month anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The former RTE reporter who is bravely battling Motor Neurone Disease said he and his wife Claire attended the rally to show solidarity for the Ukrainian people.

"If I was still a journalist I’d be out there,” he said of covering the war.

"I might not be there in person but I’m there in spirit,” he said.

The “Stand with Ukraine” rally, organised by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) opened with the singing of the Ukrainian national anthem and heard from the ambassadors of Ukraine, Poland, Lithuania and Georgia.

It ended with a minute’s silence in tribute to those who have been killed and injured during the war and those living in the warzone.

Read More

Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland Larysa Gerakso denounced the invasion and continued bombardment of her homeland and called on the Irish government to expel whom she referred to as the so-called Russian “diplomats” from the embassy on Orwell Road in Rathgar.

“Today marks one month since the beginning of this horrible and terrible war. One month of struggle, resistance of Ukrainians. One month of darkest suffering, one month of Russian attacks, One month of murders by Russians,” she said.

“They destroyed our cities, our towns, our infrastructure. They continue to kill Ukrainians, our children, our future,” she said.

Nick, a Ukrainian national working with the Ukraine Crisis Centre in Dublin, sounded an air raid siren outside the embassy “so people in the Russian embassy know what it’s like “for the terrified people living in the warzone.

"Sometimes the sirens don’t stop for hours,” he said of constant threat of bombardment by Russian missiles in Ukraine.

He said six and a half million Ukrainians have been displaced since the invasion began and the atrocities committed by the Russians are getting worse by the day.

"In Kharkiv a family waving a white flag was shot,” he said.

“A newborn baby was found dead in a hospital that was bombed,” he said.

Lithuanian ambassador to Ireland Marijus Gudynas paid tribute to “those Ukrainian heroes who are fighting for the freedom of Ukraine, the freedom of my country and the world.”.

"All of our hearts are bleeding when we see what is happening in Ukraine,” he said.

Polish ambassador to Ireland Anna Sochanska said she is proud that Poland opened its borders within just four hours of the invasion to allow Ukrainians safe haven.

"Those who kill pregnant women, children and the elderly are not only war criminals, they are cowards,” she said.

And Georgian ambassador to Ireland George Zurabashvili said his homeland, which was invaded by Russia in 2008, knows only too well “the cruelty of the Russians.”

Meanwhile, ICTU President Kevin Callinan said: “President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly said the attack on Ukraine is an attack on democracy across Europe. An attack on all of us.”

"This is a concept we fully understand and endorse as trade unionists. For us, an injury to one is always an injury to all.”

Ukrainian refugee Katya Kholiavinska (28), who fled her home in Zhytomyr in northern Ukraine near Belarus on March 7, fought back tears as she showed Independent.ie a photo of her father who is in the Ukrainian army and fighting for his country’s freedom.

But her family – including her mother and sister and grandparents – who remain in Ukraine, have no idea where he is, she said.

While her parents urged her to flee after a local school was bombed and she was able to stay with her aunt in Blanchardstown, north Dublin, she said the situation isn’t ideal.

"I want to go home right now, “ she said. “It’s very hard.”

Meanwhile, local Rathgar resident Brendan Flynn, (61), said he has been keeping a silent vigil outside the embassy which is down the road from his house.

Holding up a Ukrainian flag given to him by a taxi driver, the retired engineer said he will continue to join the small group of protestors who assemble outside the embassy each day to show solidarity for Ukraine.

"I’m just a flagpole,” he said.

"But I want the Russians coming and going to see the flag,” he said.

Read More



