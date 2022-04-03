Charlie Bird is ‘blown away’ as his campaign nears €2m mark

Charlie Bird with his wife Claire along with Daniel O'Donnell and Ryan Tubridy on top of Croagh Patrick yesterday. Picture: Gerry Mooney.

Charlie Bird making his way to the top of Croagh Patrick yesterday. Picture: Gerry Mooney.

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire with the five candles at the church on top of Croagh Patrick yesterday. Picture: Gerry Mooney.

Broadcaster Charlie Bird said he cried “tears of joy” this weekend after realising his fundraising campaign is nearing the €2m mark.

An estimated 10,000 supporters joined him on his climb of Croagh Patrick yesterday as he fulfilled his ambition of scaling the peak while highlighting the physical and mental challenges faced by so many people.

The former RTÉ Chief News Correspondent (72) endeavored to raise the funds for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Assocation and Pieta following his “devastating” diagnosis with MND last October.

“I am completely blown away by the amazing support for Climb with Charlie all over the country and abroad,” he said.

“I can tell you we are going to go beyond €2m raised. I cried so much yesterday but they were all tears of joy. A big loving hug to everyone. Thanks everyone.”

As well as the Croagh Patrick challenge, there were almost 200 separate ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraisers taking place in Ireland as well as the US, South Africa, Australia and Spain.

Alongside his wife Claire, his daughters Orla and Nessa and his grandchildren, Charlie was joined by a host of well-known faces including Ryan Tubridy, Daniel O’Donnell, Barry McGuigan, Matt Molloy and Dermot Bannon.

Upon reaching the top of the Mayo peak, he and Claire lit five candles in the small chapel on the summit, including one for his good pal Vicky Phelan. He also lit them for everyone else suffering from a terminal illness or struggling with their mental health alongside the people in Ukraine and those involved in the fight against Covid.

In a speech afterwards, he said the support from the whole country has lifted him in a way “which I cannot express in words.”

“But today is not about me - it is about everyone who has a terminal illness,” he said.

“And after the last couple of years that we have all gone through, with Covid, we know that many people have had their own personal mountains to climb every day.

The kindness that has been shown to him over recent months has “stunned me beyond belief.”

“Even though I still cry a lot and with my MND, crying is not that unusual, most times that I cry now is as a result of the kindness that is being extended to me every day,” he said.

“I have made amazing new friends over the past few months, and at some stage in the not too distant future, I am going to thank these people publicly.”

The ‘Climb with Charlie’ fundraiser will stay open for the next three months in order to collate the funding.

Charlie, who worked with RTÉ for 38 years before he retired in 2012, said that his health is “not great” as the terminal disease starts to make everyday tasks more challenging.

He has now lost his voice and communicates via cutting- edge technology which has cloned his voice.

“People who see me out walking think that I am good. But my MND has affected my voice which is now gone. But more disturbing, my swallow is getting worse every day. Each meal I have is a challenge. Sometimes I feel I am going to croak - and that is the same every day. But I am not the only one with this awful disease,” he said.

To donate, visit www.climbwithcharlie.ie

