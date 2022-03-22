Charlie Bird delighted as gift addressed ‘somewhere in Dublin’ delivered safely to his house

The package was addressed to Charlie Bird 'somewhere in Dublin'

Charlie Bird has shared his delight after receiving a parcel that was addressed to his home “somewhere in Dublin.”

The former RTÉ broadcaster, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, was overwhelmed by the kind gesture and took to Twitter to praise An Post for their outstanding delivery skills despite the lack of an appropriate address.

The 72-year-old posted a photo of the cylindrical package, which was addressed to “Charlie Bird, ‘Walk for Charlie,’ Please deliver to his home address” before the sender added: “Thank you! Somewhere in Dublin.”

Read More

The parcel was also decorated with a cartoon drawing of the man himself.

In awe of the kind gesture, Charlie wrote: “Thank you An Post this just arrived for me today. Another example of the hand of friendship.”

Thank you An Post this just arrived for me today. Another example of the hand of friendship. pic.twitter.com/lRgvWtp5lH — Charlie Bird (@charliebird49) March 21, 2022

Charlie’s Twitter followers were moved by the national postal service’s efforts and praised the delivery person who made sure the package reached where it needed to go.

One person said: “It just shows that there is only 1 ‘Charlie Bird’”

Another wrote: “Well done to post person who delivered it”

While a third chimed in: “You and dear Vicky [Phelan] both don't need addresses or surnames for postpeople to find you! You're in our hearts.”

It comes ahead of the veteran journalist’s Climb For Charlie hike up Croagh Patrick next month, where he plans to climb the Mayo mountain with his family, friends, and supporters on April 2 to raise money for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan had been gearing up to join him but took to Instagram earlier this month to share that she is “simply not well enough either physically or mentally” to take part after receiving radiotherapy treatment.

Charlie confirmed the news and said that he was “so sad” that Vicky would be missing the charity climb.

He said: “So sad that Vicky Phelan won’t be able to wave me off on the 2nd April when I start to climb Croagh Patrick, she has told me she will be with me in spirit- Vicky, you are in my thoughts every day. When I get to the top the first candle I light will be for you, Vicky, my soulmate.”