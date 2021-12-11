Charlie Bird brought to tears by outpouring of love during emotional Late Late Show

Charlie Bird was brought to tears last night in an emotional interview on the Late Late Show after he revealed that he doesn’t believe he’ll see another Christmas.

Despite the bleak discussion on his prognosis after the former RTÉ news and Washington correspondent (72) was diagnosed with Motor Neuron Disease earlier this year, it was what host Ryan Tubridy said occurred during a break that brought him to tears.

“The internet has essentially melted with love for Mr Bird. There’s a lot of love for you Charlie, I hope you know that,” he said.

During the interview Charlie and his wife Claire spoke of the heartbreak of his terminal diagnosis after he developed a severe cough last March and noticed his voice changing.

“I cried all night,” Claire said after Charlie’s neurologist Dr Orla Hardiman informed the couple that Charlie’s condition was terminal and he had perhaps just two to three years left.

Charlie admitted that the grim prognosis has him worried.

“I’m fearful,” he said. “I know we’re all going to die. They say one to three years. Some people live beyond that. But I’ve lost so much weight. I probably won’t have my voice in three months’ time,” he said.

He revealed that he now has difficulty eating and that “every meal is a struggle” and the everyday reality of his condition is daunting.

“When I wake up in the morning I think it’s a dream. But when I talk to Claire or Tiger (his dog) I realise I’m living this nightmare,” he said, adding: “But I’m not the only one”.

He said he is thankful that “I can still walk” and he doesn’t want to end up in a wheelchair but “at the moment I’m coming out fighting”.

However, he said he believes deep down that this Christmas will be his last and that he has already selected songs to be played at his funeral, including Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ and the traditional ballad, ‘The Parting Glass’.

Despite his frank admission that he cries every day “because of what happened to me” he said “there are people watching this programme tonight and they are going through the same thing.”

“All of us have to be brave,” he said.

He said he tries to keep his spirits up by focusing on the positive things in his life, including his wife, children and grandchildren, his friends and the many well-wishers across the country who have contacted him to offer their support and kind words.

“Everyone who has contacted me has kept me going,” he said, adding he was touched when equestrian Cian O’Connor – whom he had once written a negative story about – contacted him and invited him to meet up with him and see his horses.

“I’m blown away by that support. It lifts me,” he said.

He added that his final wish is for people who are struggling with health issues to get the medical care they need.

“Thousands of people are waiting for operations. They’re all facing the same challenges as me,” he said.

He also revealed that he will be meeting with cervical cancer campaigner Vicky Phelan next week who is also dealing with a terminal cancer diagnosis and among the topics they will discuss will be assisted suicide, which is an issue he said he is also struggling with.

“I will have to make up my own mind,” he said. “I’m really struggling with that question.”

However he said that despite the grim situation he faces, he vowed not to go down without a fight.

“I want to see my five grandkids, I want to see them grow up. But I know I’m in a fight and I’m doing my best to deal with all these issues as strongly as I can.”

And in a message to the viewers at home he simply said: “I love you. I’ll put my arms around you.”