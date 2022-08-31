Charity watchdog probes ‘promotion of terrorism’ at Belfast Féile Wolfe Tones gig

The independent charity regulator has contacted trustees of the Belfast Féile following a complaint by an IRA victim about the “promotion of terrorism”.

Gary Murray, whose 13-year-old sister Leanne was killed in the Shankill bomb, lodged an official grievance with the Charity Commission and PSNI last week.

Police have previously said they are investigating whether any offence has been committed following pro-IRA chanting at the west Belfast festival.

During a gig by republican band The Wolfe Tones the crowd joined in with the line “ooh ah, up the Ra”, which is part of the lyrics to their song Celtic Symphony.

Now a spokesperson for Northern Ireland's charity watchdog has confirmed it is conducting its own probe.

“The Charity Commission for Northern Ireland can confirm that it is in touch with the charity trustees of Feile An Phobail Limited regarding the issues which have been raised,” they said.

“The commission cannot speculate or comment on a case while it is ongoing.

“This is because the commission is a proportionate and fair regulator of Northern Ireland charities and, as such, would not wish to prejudice any current or potential investigation.”

Mr Murray is being represented by JWB Consultancy which called on the PSNI to assess whether sectarian activity during Wolfe Tones and Shebeen concerts at Feile An Phobail breached the law — particularly the Terrorism Act.

The firm, run by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, said this year’s incidents come after a 2019 response from the commission which stated it “was content with the responses” submitted by trustees following similar complaints at that time.

“The apparent assurances from trustees were plainly bogus given that after a two year gap, due to Covid, that as soon as the Feile returned the promotion of terrorism again took centre stage (literally),” he added.

“The obvious question now arises as to what action will be taken given the engagement in 2019 was plainly insufficient, and the Charity Commission failed to take appropriately robust actions to protect the charity sector.

“In hosting the Wolfe Tones and Shebeen, Feile knowingly used charity resources (including promotional material/branding, volunteers, equipment and social media accounts) for the promotion of terrorism.”

Leanne Murray was one of nine innocent civilians who died in the blast on October 23, 1993. She had gone in to Frizzell’s fish mongers to buy whelks when the bomb exploded.

Sean Kelly, one of the most notorious figures of the Troubles, received nine life sentences after being pulled from the rubble. His accomplice Thomas Begley was killed in the premature blast.

Leanne’s heartbroken mother Gina has previously recalled her last memories of sharing a joke over Leanne’s new three-inch heel shoes — and her daughter boasting at how tall she felt crossing the road.

The JWB statement issued on behalf of her brother claims the events that transpired during the Feile are “antithetical” to charity purposes as set out in relevant legislation and questioned whether charity money is being used legally.

Many politicians expressed disappointment following the event which was branded a “hate fest” by unionists.

It also prompted questions about whether funding should be withheld in the future.

Director Kevin Gamble previously defended the controversial event claiming it provides a “platform for many different views, free from censorship of panellists, artists or performers”.