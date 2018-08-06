Charity saves starving huskies from 'rescuer'

Six malnourished dogs have been rescued from a man who claimed to be a rescuer.

Six malnourished dogs have been rescued from a man who claimed to be a rescuer.

Andy Cullen, of Dublin Husky Rescue (DHR), said the state of the dogs had sickened him "to the core".

All six huskies are underweight. "They are about 14.5kg and they should be 24-24kg but they are also so friendly," he said.

The dogs had half-inch long claws, with spines and hips exposed "beyond belief", according to Mr Cullen.

DHR, a registered charity, said it is asked to take in and rehome 250-300 huskies a year.

"We are called Dublin Husky Rescue but we take huskies from all 32 counties," he explained.

One of six dogs saved by Dublin Husky Rescue

Mr Cullen said he is often contacted by dog pounds who come across cruelty cases and last week was asked to take an underweight seven-month-old husky named Ronin from one of the pounds.

"He has an open wound on his neck from an embedded collar. It was put on him when he was smaller and as he grew the collar ate into his neck," he said.

Mr Cullen took the dog to a vet, where he was put under anaesthetic to have his wounds assessed and cleaned.

"It looks like he can't be stitched and his open wounds will have to be cleaned and dressed on a daily basis. Hopefully this pup will make a full recovery," he said.

Irish Independent