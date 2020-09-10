Charity linked to McDonald's to invest €1m in new National Children’s Hospital

Vertex Foundation is to provide a 1million donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities at the New Childrens Hospital in Ireland. RM House have provided the attached photo of the Barnes Aboo Family (Cork), who spent 604 nights with Ronald McDonald House and left in July.

A charity linked with US-based fast food chain McDonald’s has been given €1m to invest in building accommodation at the new National Children’s Hospital in the capital.

The 53-bed facility, which would allow seriously ill kids to be with their families during treatment, is planned for the hospital on the St James’s site, in Dublin 8.

It is back by Ronald McDonald House, which also operates at Crumlin Children’s Hospital, in Dublin, since 2004.

Volunteer CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMCH) Ireland, Marian Carroll, said the funding boost came from the Vertex Foundation and will be used for capital costs, which will total an estimated €20m.

“This extraordinary gift from the Vertex Foundation will help us provide family-centered care and spaces for families so they can be together during a critical time in their lives,” she said.

“We don’t provide any medical treatment. What we provide is accommodation for children and their families who are undergoing serious medical treatment,” she said.

Michael Parini, chairman of the Vertex Foundation, which is linked to the US pharmaceutical company, Vertex, said it was important for a child’s family to be close by when they are in the hospital.

“This house will provide that opportunity to parents and families when they need it most,” he said.

According to RMHC the new house will be a vital home for families from every county and every town in Ireland. “With 53 bedrooms spread out over four floors and numerous specially designed family, rest and play areas the new house will provide families with the highest standard of accommodation in the most loving and intimate surroundings.

“The house will provide direct, immediate and easy access to the hospital.”

Ms Carroll also dismissed suggestions, reported last year, that an issue arose over naming rights for the building amid concerns about linking a fast food chain with a children’s hospital.

“There was no issue. It will be called Ronald McDonald House,” she said.

