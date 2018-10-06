Charity left 'devastated' as blaze guts four buses

An investigation has been launched after a devastating blaze that destroyed four buses used by 350 children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The fire broke out at the Lakers Special Needs facility in the Brady Centre, Bray, Co Wicklow, shortly after 1.30am yesterday.

No injuries were reported as nobody was in the facility at the time, but four buses were completely destroyed, while damage was also caused to the building.

A Garda investigation is under way into the fire, but at this stage it is not being treated as suspicious.

However, an exact cause has not yet been determined and forensic examinations by gardaí based in Bray will help determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Jo Heath, general manager of the Lakers, told the Irish Independent the fire had affected around 1,000 people, including 350 members.

"All four buses we've worked really hard to get were completely destroyed. A Garda forensic investigator ruled out an electrical fault, subject to laboratory tests," she said.

"Very little damage was caused to the rest of the building. We have 350 members in addition to that all the family, staff members so at least 1,000 people have been affected because we're like one big family here.

"We rely heavily on our volunteers and this has disrupted all of our lives, we've invested so hard into this club for the well-being of our members who inspire us all."

She added that the club had been planning to fundraise for its own clubhouse ahead of its 50th anniversary next year, but this has been put on hold as a result of the fire.

"Anyone who can help with housing activities which range from sport to arts and craft as well as drama, or with the supply of temporary transfer would be much appreciated," Ms Heath said.

Health Minister Simon Harris, who is also a TD for the area, visited the site yesterday and described it as a "very upsetting day" for the community.

"But we will get through this. Please contact Lakers if you can help at all with temporary venues and transport," Mr Harris added.

A GoFund me page set up in the aftermath of the fire had already raised more than €3,000 in a matter of hours last night.

In an earlier statement, the club said members are "devastated" by the incident.

"No one was injured or hurt as it happened during the night. We are trying our best to contact all members and volunteers so please be patient with us," it said.

Irish Independent