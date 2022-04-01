Chaos behind the cry for help as hospital workers spell out nightmare conditions

Two years after they were applauded as heroes, health staff yesterday had to take to Zoom to try and be heard – and spell out the nightmare conditions they are enduring.

It’s the only way they feel they can get someone to listen, as they described how the current overcrowding crisis is the worst yet.

Their plea was to politicians for action. But it was also to members of the public; indebted to them as Covid-19 patients were rescued from death in intensive care, but many of whom are now ignoring the advice to wear a mask.

Back in the dark days of the pandemic, hospitals were battling a deadly virus without the shield of immunity from vaccines.

But hospitals did not have to cope with the influx of very sick and many elderly patients who are now coming through emergency departments in record numbers.

The BA.2 variant may be less severe and there is a big bank of immunity among most of the population. But even with the cancellation of waiting list patients, hospitals are buckling under the strain, compounded by a lack of beds, old, not-fit-for-purpose buildings, and nearly 7,000 staff absent due to Covid-19.

Dr Fergal Hickey, president of the Irish Association of Emergency Medicine, described the situation as a lethal cocktail of a very infectious virus in already overcrowded hospitals.

Their plea was for a return of the mandate to wear face masks and advice to work from home.

It’s difficult to quantify what impact both would have, but the measures, if implemented, could play a role in speeding up what may be the first signs the wave is coming under control.

However, the Government is adamant the advice is that nothing short of a full lockdown would be enough to stop the highly contagious BA.2 in its tracks.

It’s going to be a tough April on the wards again because there is always a lag between a fall in high levels of virus and a benefit for hospitals.

The emergency consultants and the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) are concerned the country’s “Living with Covid” strategy is basically ignoring it, while leaving burnt-out staff and the sickest of patients to fight the war in the hospital front line.

Even if this wave eases soon, the lessons from our hospitals are ominous.

While so much patient care was put on hold during 2020 in particular, it was always going to be impossible to keep a lid on it.

A pent-up demand from very ill people, who have deteriorated during the pandemic, and a backlog of delayed treatment has been unleashed on hospitals in recent months. They are seeing record attendances at emergency departments.

The dam has burst and patients can no longer stay at home.

The pandemic increase in ward and intensive care beds is not enough to allow hospitals to function even at the levels seen in some of the worst pre-pandemic years.

Patients are deteriorating while they languish sitting on a plastic chair for hours outside an emergency department.

Lying on a trolley and prolonged waits for a bed can lead to higher mortality risks.

Karen McGowan, president of the INMO and an emergency department nurse, said elderly patients are becoming “delirious” on trolleys.

“We feel totally abandoned by those who are making decisions,” she said.

Dr Hickey described how the Covid and non-Covid streams in emergency departments are failing to pick up people who have the virus in time and may already have passed it on to another patient.

All the while, thousands of people are at home who should be in hospital having waited months or years for a procedure, or others who have symptoms and need a diagnostic scan are having to play Russian roulette with their health through no fault of their own.

Behind the hospital chaos which this and future Covid-19 waves bring is a dangerous toll on the health of tens of thousands of people, and a threat to their care which could be very serious.

Wishful thinking will not see the country through what will potentially be treacherous times ahead with this virus.

Charting the way forward will be the job of the successor to Nphet and there should be no delay in launching an action plan.