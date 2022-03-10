Business owners and residents on Dublin’s Orwell Road are dubious if changing the name of the route will make any difference in relation to the Russian war in Ukraine.

This week Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council voted in favour of renaming Orwell Road as Independent Ukraine Road.

The quiet Rathgar suburb has been transformed into a hive of activity since Russia invaded the Ukraine two-weeks ago, with rolling protests taking place outside the embassy ever since.

On Monday the protests reached a new level, when a businessman drove his delivery truck through the embassy’s iron gates.

Local Councillor Peter O’Brien proposed the motion to change the road’s name, which was agreed unanimously.

The proposal will be put out to public consultation if a similar motion passes at a Dublin City Council on Monday.

Orwell Road is on lands of both councils so the motion must be passed by both before it goes to public consultation.

However, several locals told the Irish Independent that they want to support Ukraine, but this is not the way to do it.

One female business owner, who chose to remain anonymous, said she is concerned it will further inflame the recent tension between Ireland and Russia.

“I think it’s going to get a reaction from Russia; the embassy and whatever. I think it’s wrong,” she said.

“I think everybody should be standing in solidarity with Ukraine, but changing the name is ridiculous.”

Alec MacDonald opened MacDonald Cycles 25 years ago. He said he fully supports the protests which are taking place at the embassy, but he has “mixed feelings” about renaming the road.

“Obviously I want to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and I’m absolutely incensed of course by the Russian behaviour but changing the name of road I feel allows Putin to sort of put a stamp on South County Dublin. He’s leaving his mark here; I don’t like that.

“But I wouldn’t be against changing the name either, so I have mixed feelings.”

Mr MacDonald said he has a “certain emotional attachment” to the name Orwell Road and his business does have a “good association with the name”.

“Having said that, I wouldn’t be totally against renaming it either, especially to honour somebody like the Ukrainian President,” he added.

Ann Shankey has been living in the Rathgar area for over 40 years and she has been living on Orwell Road for the last 16 years.

Her late husband Dermot’s grandfather – the former Provost of Trinity College Dublin William Edward Thrift – lived in the building which is now the Russian embassy.

“The building which is now the embassy was my late husband’s grandparent’s home and they must be twirling in the grave with this at the moment… it’s extraordinary to see what has happened.”

Ms Shankey said William Edward Thrift and his family “lived there very quietly” before he took up the prominent role in Trinity.

Regarding the proposal to change the name of the road, she was similarly unsure if it was appropriate.

“I don’t know that it would make any difference changing the name quite honestly. It’s been Orwell for so long that I can’t see how it would be accepted.”

Meanwhile, one local resident, who did not want to be named, said she is strongly against the proposal.

The woman, who has been living on Orwell Road for 25 years, said Councillor Peter O’Brien should concentrate on more pertinent business.

“I’m sure there’s lots of things he could be doing for the people of Orwell Road besides recommending changing the name. I don’t think it’s going to do the people [in Ukraine] any good,” she said.

“I’m 100pc in support of the Ukrainian people but I don’t see changing Orwell Road, the history of the road etc, for the next generation as helping Ukrainian people whatsoever.

“Surely to heaven there’s things we can be doing to show solidarity besides changing the name of a road… There’s so much we can do. We’re sending money over, we’re opening our doors, there’s so much we can do in a real way. Like changing a road name is nonsense.

“I met people in the area this morning and to be honest, we’re all flabbergasted,” she added.

