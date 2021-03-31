Controversial changes to the State's vaccination programme will reduce the risk of Covid-19 and allow the country to reopen as quickly as possible, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said.

An aged-based system for vaccines once those aged 70 years and older, the vulnerable and people with underlying conditions are immunised, is to be rolled out in May, June and July. The changes have sparked criticism from a number of groups including those representing gardaí and teachers who had expected to be prioritised as key workers.

Mr Donnelly promised to produce new indicative timelines for when each age cohort can expect to be vaccinated within the next week.

“When we talk about accelerating the vaccine programme, really what we're talking about is accelerating the benefit of the programme,” Mr Donnelly said at a briefing in the Department of Health on Wednesday.

He said “by reducing the risk of Covid as quickly as possible it means we can open the country back up as quickly as possible.”

Mr Donnelly said that the change will be “more efficient, more transparent and more effective in protecting the most vulnerable as quickly as possible”.

He said that the allocation of vaccines was not a measure of how valid or important people are and said that options for opening society depend on vaccinating those at highest risk first.

The Cabinet decision on Tuesday to change the programme came on foot of advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Council (NIAC) whose chair Professor Karina Butler said that “overwhelmingly the evidence in terms of risk of severe outcome”, be it from hospitalisation, entering ICU or death, is age.

She gave an example of a person aged between 55 and 65 who contracts the virus who, she said, is 70 times more at risk of death than a healthy 20-to-34-year-old who contracts Covid-19. The older person is also 20 times more at risk of ICU admission and five times more at risk of hospitalisation.

“The other issue is that this will accelerate the rollout, it’s clearly definable so there won’t be the delays in hunting and searching, so everybody can get protected more quickly,” she said.

People 16-64 living or working in crowded settings will be vaccinated in parallel with the new age-based process.

Professor Butler said that groups to be included in a cohort of those “working in crowded settings” will include Travellers, members of the Roma community and the homeless. Other groups may be added, but it will not include teachers, Mr Donnelly confirmed.

Mr Donnelly said that by vaccinating the most vulnerable first the risk profile week-on-week in the country falls. By adjusting the vaccine plan according to risk it will accelerate the reduction in risk and speed up the reopening of the country, he argued.

He said that the Beacon controversy did not play a role in the move and was a separate decision.

Mr Donnelly said he was willing to meet with groups representing teachers and gardaí and brief them on the evidence and science underpinning the decision. He said he had spoken to Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Education Minister Norma Foley on the issue.

The Fianna Fáil minister said that within the next three months if supplies arrive four-out-five adults will be offered a vaccine.

Deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he understood that people in their 20s and 30s in particular occupations will be “disgruntled” but that the decision will “drastically” impact on mortality.

“The quicker we get this out the quicker there is a benefit to everybody,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said that the HSE will be administering 250,000 doses a week in “one of the later weeks in April”. In relation to supply issues with AstraZeneca, Mr Donnelly said it was “really galling” that other regions including the US and UK “appear to have been made whole” and the European Union has not . “I am not remotely happy with that, I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

Professor Butler also said that as a paediatrician she was hopeful that children will eventually be vaccinated and that NIAC was waiting for the data from studies on children.





