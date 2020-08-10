Changes made to support scheme for students living in Direct Provision

Minister for Education Simon Harris has today announced changes to the support scheme for students living in Direct Provision (DP).

After a review of the current scheme, Minister Harris has confirmed that its rules will be relaxed with a view to running it over a longer term as the Government alters its approach to DP.

The requirement for applicants to have attended three academic years in the Irish school system and to have gotten their Leaving Cert will no longer apply. However, they will still have to have been in the asylum or ‘leave to remain’ system for three years

Introduced in 2015, it provides similar supports to those given under the current Student Grant Scheme and is available to those seeking asylum, subsidiary protection applicants or ‘leave to remain’ applicants.

“The Government is committed to a new long-term approach to Direct Provision. This will take time to implement. But in the meantime, we will continue to make improvements for residents in Direct Provision,” said Minister Harris.

"Relaxing the criteria for the student support scheme will hopefully result in more people accessing third level education.

"This support scheme will also be put on a more long-term footing. I am acutely aware of the stress that students feel at this time and I hope that the changes that I have approved will address the fears of prospective applicants.”

The closing date for 2020/21 applications is November 6, 2020. Any student who has already applied for support under the scheme, will have his/her application reviewed under the new conditions of the scheme.

Read More

Online Editors