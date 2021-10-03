Met Éireann have said heavy showers may develop into thunderstorms in places on Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will be a cool day with sunny spells mixed with frequent showers and the possibility of isolated thunderstorms, Met Éireann have forecast.

Gusty westerly winds will see heavy showers sweep across the country from morning, making for a cool and blustery day with plenty of rain in places. Highest temperatures will range from 12-15 degrees.

Sunday night will be cool at times under clear skies with Scattered heavy showers as temperatures fall to four degrees in places.

There will be some bright sunshine to begin on Monday with well scattered showers too, mainly across Atlantic counties.

Read More

Read More

“However, it will soon cloud over with outbreaks of rain moving into the west and southwest, extending countrywide later. The rain will turn heavy and possibly thundery, especially across southern and eastern counties with possible spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate southerly breezes,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Weather throughout next week will continue unsettled as Monday brings a mix of sunshine and showers.

“During the afternoon and evening, rain will develop in south Munster and south Leinster and will become heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. On Monday night, there'll be further rain in the east and southeast, possibly heavy for a time and clearing overnight,” Met Éireann said.

Tuesday will be a brighter day with prolonged sunny spells across a lot of the country with just some scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 11-15 degrees but Tuesday night will be cold and mainly dry as temperatures fall to three degrees in places.

Current indications suggest that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mild and largely dry with sunny spells. Cloud will increase in the west later with perhaps some coastal drizzle and rain along the west coast.