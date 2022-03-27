A champion pitch and putt star died from multiple stab wounds to the chest after apparently trying to protect his elderly father during a frenzied early morning knife attack.

A 42 year old man is expected to appear before Cork District Court on Monday in relation to the double stabbing of Shane Murphy (27) and his father, Patrick 'Weeshie' Murphy (75), at a property in Seaview, Carrigaline, Co Cork in the early hours on Saturday morning.

The man - who was known to both Shane Murphy and Weeshie Murphy - has been questioned by Gardaí for two days in relation to the horrific stabbing.

Shane Murphy died at the scene from stab injuries despite desperate attempts by paramedics to save him.

The talented pitch and putt player - who boasted two All-Ireland titles - collapsed in an upstairs room of the Carrigaline property after suffering several stab wounds to his upper torso.

Weeshie Murphy, who raised the alarm by desperately ringing 999, was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) with serious stab injuries.

He remains in a serious but stable condition at CUH.

It is hoped that Mr Murphy, who is well known in Cork GAA circles, will recover from the shocking assault.

Gardaí are awaiting permission from doctors to speak to the 75-year old about the precise circumstances of the double attack.

It is understood Mr Murphy, in his call to emergency services, said both himself and his son were the victims of a frenzied knife attack and desperately needed help.

Gardaí arrived at the property at 3.30am on Saturday and immediately launched a hunt for an individual identified to them.

Officers recovered a blood-stained knife believed to be the weapon used in the double stabbing at the scene.

A 42 year old man was arrested later on Saturday in Passage West and taken to Gurranabraher Garda Station for questioning.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act and can be questioned for up to 24 hours.

However, the man has availed of both medical assessment and rest breaks during his detention period.

Gardaí are awaiting instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) but it is expected the man will appear before Cork District Court later on Monday.

A post mortem examination was conducted on Shane Murphy at CUH on Saturday evening by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster. The results of the post mortem examination are being withheld by Gardaí for operational reasons.

However, it confirmed the young man died from stab injuries.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the property on Saturday to allow a full forensic examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Detectives are attempting to confirm precisely who was in the property at the time of the double stabbing.

Door-to-door inquiries are being conducted in the housing estate to determine the last known movements of the deceased and whether anyone locally heard or saw anything suspicious in the hours leading up to the tragedy.

Gardaí are also checking local properties for CCTV security camera footage to assist their investigation - and to determine what time a person of interest to them left the scene.

Tributes were paid locally to Shane Murphy who was a talented pitch and putt player as well as an avid Liverpool FC fan.

He played at Raffeen Pitch and Putt Club and was considered one of the top players in Ireland with two national titles.

An avid sports fan, Mr Murphy also travelled to the UK to see his favourite Premiership side play.

Councillor Seamus McGrath said it was a quiet, residential area with locals totally shocked by the scale of the tragedy on their doorstep.

"The area of Sea View Avenue is a very quiet, settled area. It comes as a great shock to us that such a thing can happen. "

It's a devastating blow and our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victims," he said.

Sinn Féin TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire described the incident as "devastating" for the area.

"Devastating news coming out of Carrigaline - completely shocking, impossible to comprehend. Such a young life taken away. My thoughts with the family and friends and the wider community in Carrigaline, Passage and the surrounding areas. There are no words.".

Councillor Jack White described the incident as a "huge shock" to the community and said the thoughts of everyone in Carrigaline are with the family at this time.