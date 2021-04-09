| 4.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Chairman of St Vincent’s Hospital got jab as he faced a ‘higher risk from engaging with medical staff’

 

James Menton, chairman of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, has received his Covid-19 vaccine. Expand

Close

James Menton, chairman of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, has received his Covid-19 vaccine.

James Menton, chairman of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, has received his Covid-19 vaccine.

James Menton, chairman of St Vincent's Hospital in Dublin, has received his Covid-19 vaccine.

Eilish O'Regan and Eavan Murray

The chairman of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin received a Covid-19 vaccine as part of the vaccination programme for frontline healthcare workers, it was confirmed yesterday.

James Menton, a former senior partner in KPMG, was given the vaccine because he was deemed at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 in the course of board duties when he must engage with doctors and staff in the hospital group.

Most Watched

Privacy