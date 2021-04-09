Chairman of St Vincent’s Hospital got jab as he faced a ‘higher risk from engaging with medical staff’

The chairman of St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin received a Covid-19 vaccine as part of the vaccination programme for frontline healthcare workers, it was confirmed yesterday.

James Menton, a former senior partner in KPMG, was given the vaccine because he was deemed at higher risk of contracting Covid-19 in the course of board duties when he must engage with doctors and staff in the hospital group.

The revelation follows confirmation that Mater hospital chair David Begg, and other members of the board, also received the vaccine.

Mr Menton chairs the St Vincent’s Healthcare Group, the board which oversees the public hospital, the private hospital and St Michael’s Hospital in Dún Laoghaire.

A spokeswoman for the hospital told the Irish Independent: “Members of the board of St Vincent’s Healthcare Group were not offered Covid-19 vaccines from St Vincent’s Healthcare Group or its hospitals.

“The chairman of the board was vaccinated as part of the hospital’s vaccination programme, being deemed at a higher risk for acquiring infection with Covid-19 due to the necessity, in carrying out his board duties, to regularly visit and engage with clinicians and staff in the three hospitals within the group.”

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said yesterday he was waiting for a report from the HSE detailing how vaccines for frontline healthcare workers were administered.

The Mater hospital defended offering the vaccine to members of the board, saying it believed it was consistent with the intention to protect staff and patients under the HSE’s vaccine roll-out guidelines.

Not all members who were not doctors or nurses availed of the vaccine.

A spokeswoman for the Ireland East Hospital Group board, which includes both the Mater and St Vincent’s hospitals, said it was not aware of any board member having been vaccinated outside of the nationally approved criteria for vaccination.

“The Ireland East Hospital Group has advised all hospitals in our hospital group of the criteria for vaccination, as issued by the HSE, and has asked that it be adhered to,” she said.

“Each clinic has been asked to prepare a contingency list of eligible people who may be able to attend a vaccination clinic on short notice, should any vaccine doses become available.”

Earlier, it emerged that several more special needs assistants who are attached to disability services were wrongly vaccinated ahead of turn in three more HSE areas, including Wexford.

Meanwhile, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), the country’s medicines watchdog, said it is investigating the first case in this country of a blood clot in the brain of a woman who received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

The woman, who is believed to be 40 years old, has been treated successfully in the Mater hospital.

The HPRA said it could confirm that it had received a case of interest, associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which described CVST, an unusual clot in the brain.

“We are following up on this report to obtain additional details and to evaluate if it is consistent with the profile of rare blood-clotting events that were the focus of the recently concluded European Medicines Agency (EMA) safety review,” it said.

“This report will be notified to the EU’s safety database and will be considered in the context of continuous monitoring co-ordinated by the EMA.”

Earlier this week, the EMA concluded that there is a probable link between the vaccine and very rare blood clots.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee, which provides guidance on Covid-19 vaccines here, is to meet again today to assess if guidelines should be changed.

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said he expects that around 180,000 to 190,000 different vaccines will be administered next week, with possibly 200,000 the week after.