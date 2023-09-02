Chair of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use Paul Reid thanks members for support on ‘important work’

Chair of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use Paul Reid has said Ireland’s place in the international drugs trade is an “extremely complicated discussion”.

The former chief executive of the HSE was appointed to the position in February.

The fourth meeting of the Citizens’ Assembly on Drug Use that is meeting across the weekend at The Grand Hotel, Malahide, heard a range of perspectives on criminal justice and legislative issues today.

Speakers representing An Garda Síochána and other organisations involved in monitoring the international drugs trade described how extensively that criminality in Ireland is related to “drugs trafficking, sale and distribution, which in turn is driven by consumption demand, and that this must be considered in any assessment of changes to existing drugs laws”.

“We are now over halfway through the Assembly’s work programme and are starting to focus on what type of final recommendations we will make,” Mr Reid said.

“As part of this, it is extremely important to consider the views of those involved in how the justice system manages the drugs issue.

“Members are being provided with a significant level of detail and a range of views that will help us make an informed set of recommendations. I want to thank all speakers and members of the Assembly for their commitment and effort in our important work.”

The meeting also heard examples of how the courts, gardaí and community organisations can help divert those who use drugs away from criminalisation through a range of health and education-led interventions and rehabilitation methods.

Many speakers commented that current resources are extremely stretched, both in terms of addressing the supply of drugs into Ireland and in providing appropriate services to people who use drugs when they enter the criminal justice system.

The Assembly will continue its deliberations through the weekend, with Sunday’s session focusing on what Ireland’s drugs laws could look like if any changes are to be made.

Members will have the opportunity to consider the question of legislative approaches ahead of the fifth and sixth meetings of the Assembly, when they will vote on final recommendations to be made to the Oireachtas.