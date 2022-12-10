Chair of Irish dancing body at centre of cheating allegations survives motion of no confidence vote

The chair of the Irish dancing body embroiled in a global cheating scandal has survived a motion of no confidence.

James McCutcheon, the chairperson of an Coimisiún le Rinci Gaelacha, has held onto his role as head of the beleagured organisation but an Extraordinary General Meeting in Belfast on Saturday heard overwhelming support for a root and brand review of the rules, ethics, disciplinary procedures, and organisational structure of the biggest and oldest Irish dancing organisation in the world

The CLRG the EGM to consider the fallout of an alleged cheating scandal at the heart of the biggest and oldest Irish dancing competition.

According to the CLRG, 56 delegates attended the meeting. Irish dance teachers across the world had criticised the decision to hold the meeting in person, and not facilitate CLRG members across the world who would have only been able to attend online.

Four motions were voted on by private ballot. One motion had called for James McCutcheon, the chairperson of the CLRG, to stand down immediately. The motion was defeated, with 65.5 voting against and 34.5 supporting it.

Three other motions were all passed by the meeting. The overwhelming majority of members backed a root and branch review of the CLRG, which has been sharply criticised for its handling of cheating allgations.

Ninety-eight percent of delegates said the CLRG should “source all associated relevant professional expertise required of an independent reputable and important change management consultant firm to undertake a strategic review of CLRG, its constitution, the entire organisational structure including all share and stakeholders and financial report.”

Almost all delegates – 93pc – backed a motion to review adjudication and competition rules and regulations and disciplinary procedures in what was one of the most prestigious Irish dancing organisations in the world. The same motion also said that the CLRG should review “practices to address risks, complaints processes and highlight any deficiencies or flaws and make recommendations to ensure the fairness and protection of Irish dance competitors worldwide.”

Another motion, which was backed by 73pc of votes, said that more details should be provided of the reasons behind disciplinary procedures and sanctions taken against Irish dancing teachers and judges.

“CLRG is working hard to restore faith and rebuild trust in the organisation following the events of recent months. This is being undertaken with the utmost seriousness and determination which have been reinforced by the votes of the EGM today,” a spokesperson for the CLRG said.

“The EGM has provided elected Delegates, representing registrants across the world, with a platform for open and constructive discussion of the challenges our organisation faces.”

“The result of the private ballot provides a clear mandate on the direction the organisation will now take moving forward. CLRG is fully committed to introducing the changes that have been agreed.”

“We look forward to updating members on our progress and to reconvening at our January CLRG meeting.”

Last week, it emerged that over forty Irish dance teachers and judges are now facing disciplinary action as part of a global probe into a culture of cheating within the sport and art form.

The CLRG confirmed that its independent investigation into alleged cheating has now recommended that 44 cases go to a “full disciplinary hearing.”

The dance body, which is understood to have over 2,000 members across the world, said that it is currently recruiting “experienced” and “external” individuals to sit on its disciplinary panel to consider the cases.It is understood that a large number of allegations of cheating, both recent and historic, have been reported to the CLRG since the global alleged cheating scandal came to light.