CervicalCheck: Mother-of-four Patricia Carrick dies after misdiagnosis

A mother-of-four who received a State apology from Taoiseach Micheál Martin after her CervicalCheck test was incorrectly read and she developed cervical cancer has died.

Patricia Carrick (51) from Oranmmore Galway died overnight in the loving care of her family, her solicitor Cian O Carroll confirmed today.

She leaves behind four children and her husband Damian.

In a social media post, her husband Damian wrote; "Trish passed away very peacefully overnight. She was comfortable throughout and is now at peace. Thank you for all of your support."

In early October the HSE and a testing laboratory apologised in the High Court to a terminally ill woman over the negligent reading of a smear test.

The apology was read as Patricia Carrick and her husband Damien settled their High Court action in which it was claimed Mrs Carrick’s smear test was misdiagnosed or misreported.

At the time she was in hospital and was too ill to attend court to hear the apology. A letter containing the apology will be sent to the family.

Mr Carrick was in court as Patrick Hanratty SC, for the HSE, read the apology on behalf of the HSE and MedLab Pathology Ltd which acknowledged that a 2016 sample “was read in a manner that was negligent and in breach of duty”.

They apologised that it happened and for the “consequences and distress”.

The apology was addressed to Mr and Mrs Carrick and their children, Ciaran, Rioghna, Sorcha and Eoin.

Patrick Treacy SC, instructed by Cian O’Carroll solicitor, for the family, said the case had settled after going to mediation.

Mrs Carrick was diagnosed with cervical cancer last year and underwent treatment, but she suffered a relapse of the cancer in February and is now terminally ill and receiving palliative care.

An administrator, of Oranmore, Co Galway, she and her husband sued the HSE claiming failures in care had, on the balance of probability, caused delay in diagnosing her cancer which she said caused a loss of opportunity of cure.

Mrs Carrick, whose youngest child is 13, further claimed it has impacted on her life expectancy and she has been unable to work since July last year.

She had a routine smear test in 2014 and it is claimed the cytology report issued showed no evidence of neoplasia. Another smear test in 2016 also showed no evidence of neoplasia.

In 2018, a further smear was reported as unsatisfactory for assessment, and Mrs Carrick was advised she needed to have a repeat smear test in three months.

Ms Carrick went for a scheduled smear test in May 2016. The HSE and Medlab Pathologies Ltd “have now acknowledged that the sample of May 31st 2016 was read in a manner that was negligent” and apologised in court last month, which Ms Carrick was unable to be present for as she was too ill. In September she was told her cancer was terminal.

The Taoiseach said he apologised over the phone to Mr Carrick, who asked that he would also apologise publicly in the Dáil.

“I have absolutely no hesitation in doing so,” he said. “On behalf of the Government and on behalf of the nation I offer my genuine and heartfelt apologies to Trish, to Damien and to their son Ciarán, to their daughters Rioghna and Sorcha and to Eoin.”

Aontu leader Peadar Toibin said today expressed his condolences to the family and said a dark cloud hangs over the Dail.He said she should not have died and she fought even in ill health for other women.

Online Editors