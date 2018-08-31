CervicalCheck forced to use overseas labs for HPV test

CervicalCheck will be forced to use overseas laboratories again to carry out an advanced form of screening, involving testing for the HPV virus.

Testing for the virus will have to be outsourced to laboratories abroad, despite it being unpopular with women who would prefer it to be carried out in Ireland. A tendering process is to get under way to secure the service.

The HPV test is seen as more accurate than the existing form of liquid cytology screening.

However, it will not be introduced now until early next year, although it was promised in October. It is seen as a key measure to reassure women about the quality of testing in the overseas laboratories in the wake of the CervicalCheck scandal.

However, Irish laboratories will not be able to cope with the demand.

The Department of Health said, while the extent to which the HPV testing can be done in Ireland is being assessed, it is likely that a tendering process will be needed.

This is essential to meet at least some of the HPV testing requirement.

Any decisions over the provision of screening laboratory services are also subject to competition rules governed by HSE procurement policy. An EU procurement process for the provision of services is planned.

A clinical lead for HPV testing has yet to be appointed by CervicalCheck. The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) looked at the use of the HPV test.

It said it would result in fewer false negative results, and that the use of the HPV test would lead to more cancers being prevented.

Currently, every test is examined by two screeners.

All screeners - including supervisory screening staff - are expected to maintain their competence through participation in proficiency testing schemes.

According to the Department of Health, there is "no evidence that the clinical and technical aspects" of the screening are below international standards.

Meanwhile, the HSE has made progress in its search to find one of the 221 women who are at the centre of the CervicalCheck scandal after months of trying to locate her. The woman is understood to be in Russia.

She is one of 221 women who developed cervical cancer after getting an incorrect test result.

An internal audit was carried out into the cases of these women, but only a minority were informed about the findings until the Vicky Phelan court case in April.

A search for the women has been under way since then and one of the women could not be found.

More than 630 medical cards have now been issued to the victims of the scandal and their bereaved relatives.

Meanwhile, Judge Charles Meenan who is heading an expert group to find an alternative mechanism to court for women seeking compensation said he hopes to meet the original two month deadline to come up with proposals by October.

It followed widespread criticism after the Irish Independent revealed the timeline for the report was extended to February after the Government gave the group additional work.

