CervicalCheck campaigner Ruth Morrissey to be laid to rest in Limerick today

Cancer campaigner Ruth Morrissey will be laid to rest in Monaleen in Co Limerick this morning.

The 39-year-old Limerick mother passed away on Sunday morning with her husband by her side, under the care of the staff at Milford Hospice.

In a statement issued shortly after her death, her husband Paul said that neither the HSE nor the State had ever apologised to her and that "now it is too late".

Yesterday, a minute’s silence was held in the Dáil and Taoiseach Micheál Martin apologised to her family over a “litany of failures” within CervicalCheck.

He said Ms Morrissey was a "courageous woman who worked tirelessly for others and for the future generations of women in this country."

Mrs Morrissey was one of the women who took the State to the High Court after she was notified that a smear test she took in 2014 was misread.

She sued the HSE and two laboratories over the misreading of her test results and due to her legal action, it emerged that 220 women had their results misread.

A Requiem Mass will take place in the Mary Magdalene Church at 11am today, followed by a private cremation.

In line with current Covid-19 restrictions, the funeral will be closed to family and friends only, however it will be streamed online.

Those who wish to donate are asked to send their contributions to the Milford Care Centre, the late Mrs Morrissey’s hospice.

She is survived by her husband Paul and daughter Libby and is predeceased by her parents Sean and Mary and sister Niamh.

The funeral notice on Rip.ie states that Mrs Morrissey is sadly missed by her husband, daughter, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and a large circle of friends.

