Cervical screening to resume for priority women next month

Women who are deemed a priority are to start getting invitations for CervicalCheck cervical screening from early July, it emerged today.

But BreastCheck and BowelScreen will not be ready to re-start until September.

The screening programmes had to be put on hold in March as the spread of the virus increased.

Dr Colm Henry, chief clinical officer in the HSE told a briefing that a plan was now in place to resume screening programmes.

They will have to be re-introduced in a phased manner because of the safety measures that have to be followed in areas like physical distancing and infection control, he said.

He told a HSE briefing that from July 6 women who are in a priority group will be invited for cervical screening.

The hope is to clear women whose test was suspended by October.

Priority cases include women who must have a smear test annually and also women who are new to the service and do not have a history of screening.

Diabetic RetinaScreen which aims to pick up eye disease in people with diabetes will also resume next month.

BreastCheck will re-start in September along with BowelScreen.

BreastCheck mobile screening vans have had to be re-modelled.

“We need to have a new way of delivering healthcare,” he said.

“As we are re-opening services we need to be mindful of Covid disease.”

Earlier, HSE chief Paul Reid said: "We cannot restore services to the way they were.We need to cautious and prudent.”

He said as part of the ramping up of services all newly qualified nurses will be offered a job.

It is also planned to create more training posts for junior doctors and also to recruit specialists in key areas like infectious disease and critical care.

Online Editors