The CEO of a public hospitals group has asked the High Court to stop the HSE from allegedly removing him from his role.

CEO claims he was forced to apply for his own €151k job

Maurice Power, who is the CEO of Saolta University Health Care Group, which runs public hospitals in counties Galway, Roscommon, Mayo, Sligo and Donegal, claims he was wrongfully forced to apply for his own €151,000 job in a new recruitment process.

The group has more than 10,000 staff and annual budget of more than €850m.

He has been the group CEO since October 2014, having previously held several other positions in the public health service.

The HSE is currently interviewing candidates for the position of CEO.

Mr Power applied for the job and was called to a preliminary interview. However, he was not invited to the second round of interviews.

His counsel Ray Ryan told the court the recruitment process cannot be lawfully be held.

His client appealed the decision not to include him in the second round and has also lodged a claim with the Workplace Relations Commission.

He claims that as a result of being employed on five successive fixed-term contracts, he is entitled under the 2003 Protection of Employment Act to be treated as having a contract of indefinite duration. The HSE disputes the claim.

Mr Power of Homefarm, Moycullen, Co Galway, seeks various orders and orders including an injunction preventing the HSE from terminating his employment as group CEO.

On Wednesday, his lawyers secured permission from the court to serve short notice of his action on the HSE. The case comes back next week.

