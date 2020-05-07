Centurion: No Croker bash but Rita Rafter still plans to raise the roof

Celebration: Rita Rafter with one of her birthday cards at her home on the North Circular Road in Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

Her 100th birthday bash at Croke Park may have been put on hold, but great-grandmother Rita Rafter is still planning to raise the roof.

Born on May 8, 1920, Rita has lived on the North Circular Road in Dublin for 100 years and is considered a legend around the streets of the north inner city.

She made headlines in 2017 when she faced having to move out of her home due to roof damage, before a kind-hearted builder offered to repair it for free.

A picture of Rita smiling while wearing a climbing helmet to protect herself from falling debris warmed the hearts of the nation.

Rita "loves the craic" during the GAA season, and Croke Park had kindly offered to host her birthday party for free this weekend.

Despite the setback, Rita's daughter Mary Carey says she's remained positive and is grateful to reach such a milestone.

"She is counting down the days until her cheque arrives from President Michael D Higgins," Mary said.

Rita has five children and more than 30 great-grandchildren, some of whom are planning to stand outside her house today to wish her a happy birthday.

"The kids idolise her," Mary said.

