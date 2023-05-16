Center Parcs owners put UK and Ireland resorts up for sale

Center Parcs in Longford was the largest single investment in the history of Irish tourism. Photo: Kieran Harnett

The Center Parcs holiday resorts in Britain and Ireland have been put up for sale by Brookfield, the Canadian investors who bought the business in 2015.

The Financial Times, which broke the news, said the business could fetch in the region of £4bn to £5bn (€4.6bn-€5.7bn).

Brookfield bought the resorts from Blackstone for around £2.4bn but investment since then includes the holiday camp in Ireland that opened in 2019 on a site in Longford acquired from Coillte, the State forestry agency.

Center Parcs Europe, which operates the chain on continental Europe, is still owned by Blackstone.

The potential sale, which has not been confirmed by Center Parcs or its owners, would be a major test of investor appetite for property, holiday industry assets and the UK economy given the scale of the sale.

Five of the six resorts included are in Britain.

The Irish site, known as Longford Forest, is a major employer with around 1,200 staff.

The high-end holiday village has proved a hit with plans in train for a €100m expansion including 198 new lodges on the 160-hectare leisure facility, as well as a new lakeside restaurant and coffee shop and extensions of several existing restaurants and additional staff facilities.

The original €233m cost of developing the Longford Forest village was the biggest single investment in the history of Irish tourism.