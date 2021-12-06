The treaty signing 100 years ago shaped Ireland – developments next year will indicate where future identities lie

Just after 2am precisely 100 years today, Irish negotiators in London – under threat of “outright war” – signed a much-disputed settlement with Britain on independence for the bulk of Ireland. Some very turbulent and divisive years followed from that, including civil war and the cementing of partition, which many felt would be temporary back in early December 1921.

Strangely, a full century later we again stand on the cusp of significant change on this island for better or worse. We fervently hope the year 2022 will be neither as divisive nor as violent as 1922 – but there is every chance that the coming 12 months will point the way to a different kind of Ireland.

By summer 2022, we are likely to know far more about what may lie in store. By then, we should have the results of the Northern Ireland census done earlier this year.

This will very probably show that for the first time in Northern Ireland’s history, the population from the nationalist or catholic community will be in a majority. That of itself will not necessarily boost prospects of a united Ireland – far from it – but it will sharpen the need to consider that prospect among other changes.

The detailed findings of that Northern Ireland census will tell us about how people perceive themselves. Of interest especially will be the numbers who favour retaining the North’s unique potential links to both London and Dublin rather than backing reunification and sundering links with Britain.

Alongside the census findings will be the outcome of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections which are set to happen on May 5 next year, assuming the fragile power-sharing structures do not fall before then. A slew of opinion polls strongly suggest that Sinn Féin will emerge as the largest party, with claims on the office of First Minister for Michelle O’Neill.

The offices of First Minister and Deputy First Minister are co-equal in law. But the symbolism here would still be very potent.

The unionist community is particularly riven right now and it is unclear whether any of the three parties into which they are now evenly divided would favour sticking with these power-sharing structures set up by the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. If the unionists walk away we could be in for a torrid time in all parts of the island.

All of this comes under the shadow of Brexit and the ongoing UK-EU dispute over the North’s special trade status to avoid the return of the Border in Ireland. This messy row will not be resolved before 2021 goes off the calendar.

One hopes that a compromise settlement can be found in the early months of 2022, because the other focuses of uncertainty would be greatly helped by that. But don’t hold your breath on that happening either.

How any or all of this will play south of the border can only be guessed at. But all the signs are that a much-needed popular debate on these issues has not even got to the starting gate.

An opinion poll in the Republic last week revealed that six out of 10 people would back a united Ireland if a vote was held right now. But the Red C poll for the Business Post showed a large majority of people would be unwilling to pay more taxes, nor would they back changing the flag or the national anthem to achieve unification.

The survey showed that only 40pc would be agreeable to paying more taxes to fund reunification. Since the North gets an estimated Stg£1bn per month in subvention from London, there is no doubt that taxpayers in the south would have to stump up more for a united Ireland.

Similarly, logic would suggest that if “an agreed Ireland” is to emerge, people in the southern jurisdiction would have to compromise also. But only one in three people surveyed favoured changing the national anthem, while just over one in four could live with losing the tricolour as the national flag.

The poll also measured attitudes towards rejoining the British Commonwealth. Again just under a quarter of respondents said they would consider that idea to achieve national unification.

There was also division on the question of keeping the Northern Assembly in Belfast alongside the Dáil in Dublin in case of a united Ireland. Just 45pc of those polled support that idea while 32pc are against it.

The survey results show that Sinn Féin voters are most likely to favour the concept of national unity. But they are also least likely to support compromise in terms of symbols, representation and membership.

We know that Northern Ireland was put together in the early decades of the last century by events which included a strong mix of intimidation and duplicity. That was a large part of the reason why Northern Ireland just did not function politically.

Trying to create a united Ireland without adequate consultation and compromise on all sides surely means that it would not work either. We really have to start talking about this one.