Bloody Sunday, November 21, 1920 – a day of bloodshed

In the Irish Independent this Saturday, don’t miss your free 32-page magazine commemorating the centenary of one of the most tragic days in our history.

Read first-hand accounts from key figures, discover long-lost personal stories and find out how both sides deployed fake news and intimidation.

Pick up your Bloody Sunday magazine free with the Irish Independent this Saturday, November 21, 2020.

Online Editors