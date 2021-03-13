Crossbarry centenary: ‘The dying soldier asked for a priest and called for his mother’

The immediate scene of the ambush is a few hundred yards west of Crossbarry, on the main road to Bandon, and on a section of the road about 300 yards straight, with sharp bends on each end. To the north are the farm buildings of Mr Beasley and Mr Harold. Opposite Beasley’s, on the side of the road, is a long cowshed with a zinc roof, and on the left, looking towards Crossbarry, there is a thick-set hedge and a small grove which afforded admirable cover.

Inside the low ditch, which commanded a clear view of the road, a strong barricade of stones and thick sods was erected. About 30 yards above this the road was mined with what must have been powerful explosives.

Mr Beasley told our representative that about 1am on Saturday a knock came to the door, and looking out he saw a large party of men. He told his son to go down, that it was no use making any resistance, and open the door. The son asked who was there, and the reply was: “The IRA.” He opened the door and a large body of young men, armed with rifles and revolvers, entered.

They were, said Mr Beasley, a fine, jolly lot of fellows, and made themselves quite at home. They cooked some meals, and then they played cards, and some went into the front room, played the piano and sang.

“After a while eight or nine of them went to bed. I wanted to go out, but one of the men, who was evidently on guard, held up his gun and told me I could not go out. All through the night they were coming and going and moving about, and we remained up. We did not know what was going to happen and, of course, we were not told.

“About 5 o’clock another large party arrived and then most of the men were called out into the yard. There was great activity. We could hear orders being given. It was like a scene on a barrack square.

“About 6 o’clock the windows upstairs were raised and barricaded with mattresses ad pillows and furniture. Across the road in the cowshed the zinc roof was lifted and large flat stones inserted underneath, thus leaving a space between the roof and the wall of about 1ft for loopholes. The fight began about 8 o’clock and we all took shelter as best we could.”

LADY’S TRYING EXPERIENCE

Miss Beasley told our representative when the lorries turned the bend of the road above Harold’s fire was opened on them. She could see nothing as she lay down in a corner of the room. There were several loud explosions like bombs, and one bigger than the others shook the house. It was terrifying. After about 15 minutes there was a lull, and it began again and lasted about 20 minutes. “I shall never forget the experience,” she added. When the firing ceased the seven men who were upstairs came down and went out by the back door, and then all the men retreated up the hills. None of the attackers received a scratch in the ambush.

A HORRIFYING SIGHT

Miss Beasley said that when she ventured out on the road a horrifying sight met her eyes. One lorry, which ran into the wall, was burning, and a man partly attired in civilian clothes, evidently the driver, was lying dead in the middle of the road. Further up, outside Harold’s farm, there were two other lorries, and one was blazing. In the centre of the road eight soldiers were lying; one was dead, and the other two were almost dying. She attended to one man as best she could, but he died almost immediately.

Before he died he called for his mother. Mr Healy [a poultry farmer who lived nearby] had the third soldier in his arms; he asked for a priest, and someone put a rosary beads into his hands. He too called piteously for his mother. He lived only 15 minutes more.

On the road at the scene of the ambush was a large pool of blood, and close by, covered with blood and mud, was a pair of motor gloves, a blood-stained and torn soldier’s tunic, and half of a policeman’s waterproof overcoat. There was also the burned skeleton of a Crossley car, under which were a cross-cut saw, pickaxes, shovel heads, and a bill-hook, as well as motor tools. Outside Harold’s was a burned lorry. All over the road were empty cartridge clips and cases.

