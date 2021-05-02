| 2.9°C Dublin

The Border is a landscape of intimacies as much as a place of endings

Colm Tóibín

The River Fane tracks the Border between the Republic of Ireland, left, and Northern Ireland, right, near Cullaville, Co Armagh. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Expand

In the summer and autumn of 1986 I walked along the Border. I began in Derry and ended in Louth. Ten years later I returned with a BBC producer to make a series of radio programmes. By that time there had been many changes.

Some bridges had been rebuilt, for example, and some crossings reopened, and there even had been some landscaping done to disguise the way in which the Border, even when it was a thin invisible line, seemed to have maimed the very landscape itself. The peace which came meant that some towns and villages were reunited with their hinterland. Much of the menace in the air had disappeared.

