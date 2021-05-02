The Border is a landscape of intimacies as much as a place of endings

In the summer and autumn of 1986 I walked along the Border. I began in Derry and ended in Louth. Ten years later I returned with a BBC producer to make a series of radio programmes. By that time there had been many changes.

Some bridges had been rebuilt, for example, and some crossings reopened, and there even had been some landscaping done to disguise the way in which the Border, even when it was a thin invisible line, seemed to have maimed the very landscape itself. The peace which came meant that some towns and villages were reunited with their hinterland. Much of the menace in the air had disappeared.

But a hundred years of partition have made a difference to the place where Derry meets Donegal, and Fermanagh meets Leitrim and Monaghan, and Armagh meets Louth. The dividing line seems etched into the way things are; the Border is, or appears, almost permanent, always palpable.

And the Border as it is drawn makes no sense. Following the old county line, it cuts through fields and farms, it snakes and curves, it obeys no logic. No one planned this Border.

In the few years before it came into being, there was debate about creating Northern Ireland from just four counties, or from the whole nine counties of Ulster. What we have now is a compromise.

When partition came into being, a commission was set up to examine the actual line the Border makes. Any sensible person would have noticed that south Armagh should have been in the Free State, since it had an overwhelming Catholic majority who had no loyalty to the Crown and no interest in being ruled by Stormont.

There were parts of east Donegal and north Monaghan that might have been more comfortable in the North. But no change was made. This unlikely line became official. Towns like Lifford and Strabane, Clones and Monaghan, Newry and Dundalk lost part of their natural surround. Villages close to the Border on both sides had a strange, ghostly, abandoned feel.

As you approach the Border from the south, you can almost feel a thinning of the air, a gradual scarcity in the light. It is as though the land has folded in on itself. There is also an untidiness — an abandoned car rusting away, say, or some decaying farm buildings, or farm machinery lying in long grass. Or weeds growing wilder than usual. And a stillness, things petering out. A landscape of endings.

In 1986 I went to see a young businessman who had become a local hero. His name — Seán Quinn — was on sand lorries moving on both sides of the Border. It wasn’t merely that he created employment, but he did something that no one else risked doing. He invested money in the Cavan-Fermanagh border area.

In that period also, Johnny and Lucy Madden, owners of Hilton Park, a beautiful house near Scots-

house in north Monaghan, made their home into a hotel, offering wonderful, sumptuous hospitality, as they still do.

Not far away is Annaghmakerrig, the house that Tyrone Guthrie left to the nation as a residence for artists. In the early 1980s, Bernard and Mary Loughlin established the house as a haven of peace and industry, but also as a place that was funded from Belfast and Dublin and recognised no Border for Irish artists.

These people stood out because they offered some hope at a time when there was plenty of reason for despair. I was walking close to Clones in 1986 when a part-time UDR man was shot dead on his farm in front of his son just north of the Border. At his funeral, the pastor listed the names of all the Protestants who had been murdered by the IRA in the south Fermanagh area who had used the southern side of the Border as a safe haven.

In Derry, it was hard not to imagine what it might have been like had partition never occurred, if the post-boxes were green rather than red, and if gardaí drove through the streets in their customary way — half easy-going, half-watchful.

In Derry, if you are facing north, you walk knowing that there are miles of normal hinterland — ordinary fields, roads, some villages — to the east, say, or to the south, but there is a sense of deadness to the west, an invisible brick wall between the city and Donegal. The line between the two places can seem as complete as the line between the land and the sea.

Everything has been recreated by politics, by a settlement made years before in London in a room with closed doors. In the late 1980s you could find, once work had ended, whole streets of Derry’s centre deserted, not a single person appearing and not a sound. Not even a car. An eerie emptiness that could suddenly be disrupted by the British Army.

I remember walking out of Derry towards the Border on a sunny afternoon in the early summer of 1986 and slowly noticing the sense of urban decay. Nothing could thrive here at that time. Any factory that was once here was a shell of a building now; shops were boarded up, houses abandoned. And that sense of watchfulness, imagined as much as real, and perhaps all the more powerfully present because it was hard to be sure about anything.

If there had been a sudden sound, or a car appearing from one of the side roads, it would have been enough to stop you for a moment. Everyone was on the lookout.

The difference between Lifford and Strabane was the difference between inertia and a strange sort of energy. Lifford seemed to have slowly emptied out. Lifford was a place where not much moved. Strabane had new roads cut through it, new systems of signposting, even some new buildings. Urban planners as much as bombers had been here.

The effort to create a veneer of newness served its purpose in the same way as a shiny and noisy life-support machine can serve its purpose. The energy in Strabane came from the effort to suggest energy. Once you noticed this, then the town’s lassitude was almost complete, more exact and haunting than even Lifford’s.

The Border is a landscape of intimacies as much as it is a place of endings: narrow roads, some smallholdings and a feeling that people know each other and notice everything. What is strange is the level of variation.

In the borderland between Derry and Donegal and Fermanagh and Monaghan especially, there is very good land beside bogland; large, well-kept farms with well-proportioned houses close to cottages and lonely bungalows. A sense of pervading ripeness versus things rotting.

Nothing is easy to read in this world. Except this. On certain summer evenings when there has been rain, the clouds can move towards the horizon and the slanting sun can come out in the hour or two before darkness begins to fall. The light lifts the watery colours out of themselves into something exquisite and worthy of our full attention. These are the hours in which nothing else might seem to matter, when what has been hidden by the Border, or covered by the imaginary line, comes into the open and makes itself almost clear.

As I moved along the Border between Fermanagh and Leitrim and Monaghan, I wondered if I was not looking for too much local anecdote and stories from history and politics. It might have made more sense to study the still, spare beauty of the light on a grey, cloudy morning in north Leitrim, with the sun slanting rays of watery yellow over points in the distance.

When I made the radio documentaries for the BBC in 1997, the English producer did the driving. As we drove around Lough Erne, he would constantly stop the car to study a vista, and declare: “This is one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen.”

The place I love most in the border area is Boa Island, the largest island on Lough Erne, 25 kilometres from Enniskillen, and connected to the mainland by two bridges. In Caldragh graveyard on the island sits a Janus-faced figure, a Celtic god or goddess, with a head and torso sculpted on both sides of the stone.

The Celts believed that our spirit resides in our heads. But the spirit of this figure lives in the face, or the two faces, etched with plainness and clarity and power.

The gaze is implacable and forceful. But the fact that same gaze is there to be seen on the other side as well makes this stone masterpiece into something mysterious, like an oracle or a great stoic symbol, and unforgettable.

In the long life of this deity, borders have come and gone, old disputes have left no trace. The two-faced statue makes clear to us that we are a small moment in history. A hundred years of partition is a short time on Boa Island.

The figure has much to teach us, but maybe the most important lesson is that it often makes sense to look in two directions at the same time. In that case, we might see the future from someone else’s point of view as well as our own.

As we contemplate the next hundred years on the island, this might not be a bad way to start.

