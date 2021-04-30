100 Years on from partition: 'It was a shocking experience having men in uniform toting rifles come into your house'

One hundred years after partition; what’s in store for Northern Ireland in its second century? Host Fionnán Sheahan talks to author Martina Devlin about growing up during the Troubles and her hopes for the future.

Brexit and the border on the Irish sea have led to tensions and recent riots in Belfast. At the same time, the change in population balance has resulted in the possibility of a unity referendum on both sides of the border and a United Ireland being openly discussed. Irish Independent Political Correspondent John Downing examines what this means for Northern Irish society and politics into the future.