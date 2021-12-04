| 3.8°C Dublin

A Rolls-Royce and shopping in Harrods… the Irish treaty team’s quest for soft power

While social events and dinners helped the Irish delegation win allies, such bonhomie was markedly absent from the negotiations

Police hold back crowds cheering the Irish delegates as they arrive by Rolls-Royce at Downing Street Expand
Michael Collins leaving 10 Downing Street after a session of Anglo-Irish Treaty talks in 1921 Expand
Arthur Griffith and his wife on the doorstep of 22 Hans Place, one of two bases for the Irish delegation while in London Expand

Conor Mulvagh

The difference in experience between the two sides that drew up the Anglo-Irish Treaty was stark. An Irish delegation with limited experience of negotiations and international law faced a team of statesmen who had just helped to shape a new geopolitical settlement at the Paris peace conferences and who had the might of the entire British civil service behind them.

The fact that the talks were held in London and not in Paris was a triumph for the British in itself. At Versailles, the defeated powers of World War I agreed to relinquish their colonial possessions and to accept terms of surrender, while Britain’s problems were kept safely away from the arena of international diplomacy.

