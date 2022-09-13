A century on, remembering one brave fighter felled in the ‘War Between Friends’

There is another bundle of centenary joy facing us tomorrow when we consider one more in the series of inglorious Civil War atrocities back when our own people turned upon each other.

This one began in west Mayo and ended in the adjoining county of Sligo with events surrounding the so-called “storming of Ballina.” The popular legend goes that while the Free State soldiers were at mass, anti-Treaty forces, commanded by Commandant Liam Pilkington, overwhelmed the garrison and recaptured that splendid town, adding 100 rifles, 20,000 rounds of ammunition, and £25,000 to their store.

Again, the awfulness of all this must be faced and it also raises the old questions about who is remembered in the popular lore and who is not. The events in Ballina led to the death of Joe Ring, a brave fighter in the War of Independence, a founding leader of this State’s first police force, and a commander of the army defending this country’s first government.

Reflecting on who is remembered and who is not, let’s take the example of Kevin Barry who famously “gave his young life for the cause of liberty” attacking a British army bread van on September 20, 1920, and becoming a historic icon. Much of his enduring fame is due to the rebel song, and part of it to his youthful sporty photograph, though few mention he was wearing a rugby rather than a GAA jersey.

Far fewer people remember Frank Flood, just months older than Kevin Barry, when he was executed in Mountjoy Prison, in March 1921, and just nine months after Barry was killed. Frank Flood was the youngest of a group known later as ‘The Forgotten 10’.

That of itself says a lot. Similarly, few people recall Michael Joseph Ring. Yet his name and that of many others deserves to be recalled.

But let’s go back to Ballina in September 1922, and keep things a deal simpler. On Tuesday, September 12, 1922, the main action occurred when the bulk of the pro-Treaty forces were at a funeral mass and the anti-Treaty side re-took the town.

This was a reverse of an action earlier in the month when the Free State forces took Ballina by landing from the sea. Joe Ring, who had been seconded back to the national army from the fledgling Civic Guards, was in command of that operation which proved successful and challenged the anti-Treaty group’s claims to command the entirety of west Mayo.

The scene outside Mountjoy Prison on November 1, 1920, the day Kevin Barry was executed. Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

This so-called “naval project” was part of a similar series of sea landings in Limerick, Cork and Kerry and undoubtedly shortened the heart-breaking conflict that was known in Irish as ‘Cogadh na gCarad’ – the war between friends.

Joe Ring’s story is interesting for many reasons. He was born Michael Joseph Ring on August 17, 1891, in Westport. His father was a sergeant in the RIC and he was the fourth in a family of eight.

Three of his brothers emigrated to the USA and one, Jim, fought in the American forces in World War I.

Joe Ring joined the Volunteers in Westport in 1915 and among his comrades was Major John MacBride, a Boer War veteran who was one of the 1916 Rising leaders to be later executed.

In the aftermath of the Easter 1916 Rising, Ring was among those detained and spent time in “revolutionary university” of Frongoch in north Wales along with people like Michael Collins.

After his release, he again became engaged in IRA activity in west Mayo, something that led to his widowed mother losing her main source of support, her late husband’s RIC pension. After the truce of July 1921, which led to the Anglo-Irish Treaty settlement, he was among the few IRA leaders in west Mayo to back the compromise settlement.

Friends from that time believe this decision was heavily influenced by his post-1916 personal contacts with Michael Collins and the founder of An Garda Síochána, Michael Staines, who made him a chief superintendent in the fledgling force. Mr Staines was very impressed by Joe Ring’s courage in combat during the War of Independence.

Joe Ring died in a hail of bullets from former IRA comrades

Early in the force’s founding days, Joe Ring was forced to confront a very dangerous row over the status of the former RIC members who were being taken into the new police force. Many of these had been helpful to the struggle for independence but there was understandable antagonism between them and new recruits, many of whom were IRA fighters.

But soon, as the Civil War gained momentum, he was seconded back to the national army. After leading the taking of Ballina from the sea in late July 1922, he was back in the thick of things during efforts to retake the town in mid-September.

The anti-Treaty side had fought a strong rearguard action as they were driven from the town in the direction of the Ox Mountains in neighbouring Sligo. It was there, at Drumsheen, that Joe Ring was felled by a republican bullet on September 14, 1922.

Joe Ring, who died in a hail of bullets from former IRA comrades, is a granduncle of long-time Fine Gael Mayo TD, the redoubtable Michael Ring. The former government minister says that he is extremely proud of his granduncle’s contribution to the fight for Irish freedom as a local founder-member of the Volunteers.

He points to the selflessness of his father’s uncle who believed in Irish independence and Irish statehood and paid for it with his life.

“I sometimes wonder how much progress we have made in the past 100 years,” he says wistfully.